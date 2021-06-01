Glick, Judith (Nee Clark), - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, peacefully passed away on May 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City she was the daughter of the late James Harry and Mildred W. Clark (Ludwig); Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Glick; Loving mother of Robyn Franklin (Michael, deceased) and Renee Shook (Robert); Proud Granny of Ryan and Cody Shook; Proud Mom mom of Rachael, Noelle, and Mikey Franklin; and new GiGi to Baby Sophia; Dear sister to Joanna Idler and the late Jimmy Clark; Cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. Judy graduated from Pleasantville High School. Her family was one of the first to have their house moved to the Cardiff Circle. Once married, she moved to West Atlantic City where they raised their daughters. She spent most of her career as a receptionist for Dr. Saul, and later took pride in working with her daughter, Renee, at her hair salon. Judy especially loved traveling to Disney with her family. She enjoyed her time playing slots at the casino. Her most precious memories were the ones spent with her grandchildren, always giving them her special kiss. Judy will always be remembered as someone who brightened up any room with her radiant smile, contagious laugh, and warm heart. Her family was very important to her, and she will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Services will be held graveside 11am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234. Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 1, 2021.