Monahan, Judith Ann (Lapihuska), - 72, of Millville, recently passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Turnersville, NJ. She was born on January 13, 1949, in Millville to Andy and Edith Lapihuska. Judy graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1967, and then she graduated from Glassboro State College in 1971 with a degree in Elementary Education. Judy was married to Paul Monahan for 45 years. They met in Ocean City, where their families spent many summers. Judy and Paul enjoyed biking on the boardwalk, eating breakfast outdoors, and going to the 32nd Street beach to swim. Judy was a First Grade School Teacher at R.D. Wood School in Millville for 25 years. She enjoyed working with children, and they did crafts from time to time together. Judy was a Millville Woman's Club Trustee, and a member of the Club's Chorus. She received the highest honor awarded to a New Jersey State Federated of Women's Club member, the honor of having her name placed on its Honor Roll for outstanding service. She was also a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Millville. Judy is predeceased by her parents, Andy and Edith Lapihuska. She leaves behind her husband, Paul Monahan; and her pet cat Peekaboo. Her Shih Tzu dog, Tootie predeceased her also. In memory of Judith, contributions can be made to the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Graveside services and burial were private in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Judith Ann Monahan may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.