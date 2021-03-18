Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Ann Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ
Nichols, Judith Ann, - 76, of Vineland, departed this life on March 12, 2021 in Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twsp.  She is survived by her husband, Bobby D. Nichols; children, Arthur Seabrook, Jr. and Erica Hill (Donald); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; mother, Louise Ford; siblings, Theresa Robinson and Luther Bunting (Sharon); and a host of family and friends. Graveside service will be held 12:30pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Fernwood Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Fernwood Cemetery
794 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Fernwood Cemetery
Rt. 49, Hopewell, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.