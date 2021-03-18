Nichols, Judith Ann, - 76, of Vineland, departed this life on March 12, 2021 in Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twsp. She is survived by her husband, Bobby D. Nichols; children, Arthur Seabrook, Jr. and Erica Hill (Donald); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; mother, Louise Ford; siblings, Theresa Robinson and Luther Bunting (Sharon); and a host of family and friends. Graveside service will be held 12:30pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Fernwood Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.