Judith L. Pitman
PITMAN, Judith L. (NEE MCHUGH), - 77, of Cape May, passed away on December 10, 2021. Judith was born in Detroit, MI, and moved to Clearwater, FL before she began extensive travel, she was fortunate to call Africa home for a few years where she had a pet monkey named Charlie. Judith retired from New York Life Insurance Company after many years of being a top producing agent. Anyone who knew Judy knows that she was a kind soul and would do anything for anybody. She had a passion for anything on the water, be it boating or just sitting on the beach. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Sarbello (2011). Judy is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her two daughters, Kim (and Joe) Albertson and Kelly (and Jim) Hanson; five grandchildren, Nick (and Briana), Jimmy, A.J., Ryan and Sami; great-granddaughter, Luna Anne; and her companion and dear friend, Dennis Callaghan. Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday (Dec. 28th) from 12:30pm until 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May with Mass of Christian Burial to follow and begin at 1:30pm. Interment will be private (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
