Platt, Judith, - 62, of Glassboro, NJ died on February 23rd at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Somers Point on February 12, 1959, Judy was the daughter of the late Louis L. and Joan Brogan Platt. Judy lived a life full of love, laughter, and music. Among her favorite things was singing along to Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, eating at Ruby Tuesdays, getting her hair done, shopping, and most of all, spending time with her family. Judy leaves behind so many who loved her including her brothers; Louis and his wife Kathy of Millville, Michael and his wife Tara of Northfield, Patrick and his wife Trish of Dalton, Ralph and his fiancée Allison of Chatham, NY, and her sisters; Sue Conover and her husband Bill of Absecon, and Tina and her husband Rick of New Marlborough, MA as well as her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Judy also leaves her beloved friends at Holly Group Home in Glassboro, where she lived for many years. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her sisters Gail, Lois, and Francine, and her nephew Mikey. Services will be at a later date when we can safely gather and celebrate Judy's life. Donations in her memory can be made to Special Olympics
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 27, 2021.