Shaman, Judith, - 81, of Palm Bay, FL passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Portland, ME, to John and Mary MacKenzie and raised with her siblings, Pamela Chittenden and the late Ronald MacKenzie. She graduated from Deering High School, also located in Portland. Judith relocated to Margate, NJ, where she spent almost 50 years, after marrying her loving husband of 44 years, Edmund A. Shaman, who has preceded her in death. She was dedicated to the Margate community and an active member of the Margate Community Church. She had a fulfilling career with Manpower. Together, Ed and Judy raised two daughters, Stacey and Aimee. She was a loving dog mom to Louie, whom she cherished. In 2007 she moved to Upper Deerfield, where she lived for 12 years, to be closer to her daughters. In 2019 she relocated for a final time to Florida, where she spent her last year with her daughter Aimee, son-in-law Thomas, and her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Paige, and Alexis. In her spare time, Judy loved to decorate her home and spend time with her family and friends. She had a talent for finding used gems and repurposing them. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and her passion for helping people. The love and joy that she spread will never be forgotten. She is survived by her daughters, Stacy Waechter (James), Aimee Fontana (Thomas), grandchildren, Nicholas, Paige, and Alexis Fontana, sister Pamela Chittenden and brother-in-law Gary, brother-in-law Rick Irvine (Sally), multiple nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. Per her request, there is no funeral and a memorial & burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be accessed at afcfcare.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.