Wineland, Judith Ann (Judy), - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Friday, March 19th after a brief illness. Judy was born on March 28, 1947 in Atlantic City. She grew up in Venice Park and graduated in 1965 from Atlantic City High School. In 1961 Judy met the love of her life, Frank Wineland. The two married in November 1965 and settled in Egg Harbor Township in 1966. Judy worked as a bank teller at Guarantee Bank before resigning to raise her family. Once her girls were older, Judy began working at the neighborhood 7-11. She left 7-11 in 1988 to take the position of Assistant Head Cook at Egg Harbor Township High School. She continued her employment with the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education for over 20 years. She retired in June 2010 as the Head Cook of the Joy Ann D. Miller School. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping with her family, going to her grandchildren's athletic-events, and spending time with her neighbors who were like family to her. She volunteered as a softball coach for 10 years at Pleasantwoods and was a life member of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She was an avid volunteer in the schools and was even known to be personal friends with Santa. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frank. Her parents Howard Elbertson and Hazel Riley. Her stepfather Harold Riley. Her in-laws Linden and Harriet Wineland, Brother and Sister-in-law Joseph and Eleanor Elbertson, sister and brother-in-law Joan and Jack Leacott, and sister-in-law Beatrice Coventree. She is survived by her beloved Luna. Daughters Dena (Bill) Danz; Lori (Mike) Oberman; 4 grandchildren Will and Niki Danz; Kyleigh and Mikey Oberman. Her cousin who was more like a sister Pat (Terry) O'Neill. Her in-laws, Lindy (Sheila) Wineland; Bill (Kathy) Wineland; Michael Coventree and Dolores Miller, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior to the service from 9-11AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cardiff Vol Fire Company Auxiliary 6609 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp NJ 08234. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.