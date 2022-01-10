Clanton, Julia Gilmore, - 99, of Atlantic City, was born December 17, 1922, to Bradley Gilmore and Lydia Thompson Gilmore, in Washington, DC. She was educated in the District's public schools. After graduation, she completed business classes at Howard University before moving to New York City. In 1947, Julia and her husband, Samuel, relocated to Atlantic City. She continued her education of health and family planning with both Rutgers and Syracuse Universities. Mrs. Clanton began working at the Atlantic City Medical Center, in 1971, as the Director of the Community Health Education Program and Coordinator of the Adolescent Health Project. For 20 years Mrs. Clanton shared her extensive knowledge in the areas of health, human sexuality and family planning with the community. When Atlantic City experienced an infant mortality rate that was one of the highest in the nation, Mrs. Clanton served as the Chairperson of the Healthy Mothers/Healthy Babies Coalition. She was integral in the development of community programs to promote the health of teens, mothers, infants and families, to reduce the infant mortality rate. Her other activities included serving as President of the Board of the Atlantic County YWCA, fundraising for the United Negro College Fund, and being involved in many community projects, including being one of the founding members of the Atlantic City Education Foundation; and was a vibrant member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, where she was elected the first woman ever to serve on the Vestry, and the first African-American woman to serve on the Vestry at the County level. She is survived by grandchildren: Samuel Anderson, Taresha Branch, Julian Hamlett, and Terrelle Davis Clanton; great-grandchildren: Keishyna Anderson, Ijianay Hamlett, LaJohnna Ashworth, and Deion & Ahmad Anderson; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City; where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 10, 2022.