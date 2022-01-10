Menu
Julia Gilmore Clanton
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Clanton, Julia Gilmore, - 99, of Atlantic City, was born December 17, 1922, to Bradley Gilmore and Lydia Thompson Gilmore, in Washington, DC. She was educated in the District's public schools. After graduation, she completed business classes at Howard University before moving to New York City. In 1947, Julia and her husband, Samuel, relocated to Atlantic City. She continued her education of health and family planning with both Rutgers and Syracuse Universities. Mrs. Clanton began working at the Atlantic City Medical Center, in 1971, as the Director of the Community Health Education Program and Coordinator of the Adolescent Health Project. For 20 years Mrs. Clanton shared her extensive knowledge in the areas of health, human sexuality and family planning with the community. When Atlantic City experienced an infant mortality rate that was one of the highest in the nation, Mrs. Clanton served as the Chairperson of the Healthy Mothers/Healthy Babies Coalition. She was integral in the development of community programs to promote the health of teens, mothers, infants and families, to reduce the infant mortality rate. Her other activities included serving as President of the Board of the Atlantic County YWCA, fundraising for the United Negro College Fund, and being involved in many community projects, including being one of the founding members of the Atlantic City Education Foundation; and was a vibrant member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, where she was elected the first woman ever to serve on the Vestry, and the first African-American woman to serve on the Vestry at the County level. She is survived by grandchildren: Samuel Anderson, Taresha Branch, Julian Hamlett, and Terrelle Davis Clanton; great-grandchildren: Keishyna Anderson, Ijianay Hamlett, LaJohnna Ashworth, and Deion & Ahmad Anderson; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City; where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church
1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jan
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church
1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss my darling friend Julia! Our talks and visits were so enjoyable. My sympathy goes to her family. I also extend condolences to our mutual friend Helena, I know you will miss her.... Julia and Denia are waiting to share more good times with us.
Joy Jeffers Turner-Ashe
January 22, 2022
Wow!! My beautiful Queen Mother Julia Clanton. It was truly an honor working with you at the Parent Center in A.C. We spent so many hours talking after work and I enjoyed every moment. I learned soooooo much from you. You had the sweetest of sweet spirit and such a kind heart. The honor was all mine!! Take your wings and soar my Queen!! I love you forever. I'll see ya on the other side!!! Blessings to the family!!!
Kim R. Watson
Work
January 17, 2022
In memory of a wonderful woman. Such a beautiful smile and kind heart! My sympathy to her family
Pamela Garrett Mobley
Work
January 12, 2022
I'll always remember Mrs. Clayton with a warm heart a kind spirit and cheerful smile! May God Bless all you! With Heartfelt Sympathy! Sincerely, Sharon & Vernon Arrington
Sharon Arrington
Friend
January 10, 2022
Condolences to the Family of Julia Clanton. A true Pioneer in Healthcare and Healing to the many in our community. A beautiful heart and soul who made this world a better place. Sincerely, Deborah
Deborah J. Taliaferro
Work
January 10, 2022
A great individual and leader! Rest in Peace Ms. Clanton.
JAMES GILMORE III
January 10, 2022
I send my sincere condolences to the family. Aunt Julia was like a Aunt to me before I was born, and she was my brother Vernon's Godmother. She will truly be missed. Growing up we all shared alot of good times and fond memories with her, Uncle Sam and Sam Jr. May they all 3 be resting comfortably and reunited once again. May GOD bless the Family and give you all comfort during this difficult time. I love you Aunt Julia, until we meet again, Rest Well My Dear
Verna Robbins-Roundtree
Family
January 10, 2022
