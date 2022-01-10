I send my sincere condolences to the family. Aunt Julia was like a Aunt to me before I was born, and she was my brother Vernon's Godmother. She will truly be missed. Growing up we all shared alot of good times and fond memories with her, Uncle Sam and Sam Jr. May they all 3 be resting comfortably and reunited once again. May GOD bless the Family and give you all comfort during this difficult time. I love you Aunt Julia, until we meet again, Rest Well My Dear

Verna Robbins-Roundtree Family January 10, 2022