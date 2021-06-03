Menu
Julia R. Dawson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Dawson, Julia R., - 94, of South Dennis, NJ went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ellis and Lydia Serious and spent her early life in Pennsylvania before moving to North Jersey. There she married the late Nathaniel Dawson and operated a corner store. In 1982 she moved from Newark to Whitesboro and worked for the Morey Company and at Kmart in Rio Grande, where she loved her customers – especially the children, until she retired. Julia also served as an Altar worker and as a member of the Missionary Choir at Christ Gospel and visited nursing homes in her spare time. Julia is survived by a daughter by marriage, Geri Dawson Hogans and Geri's kids; her cousin William Brunson with who she was raised; and her spiritual family at Christ Gospel Church. Services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Jun
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
