Julia Grieshaber
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Grieshaber, Julia, - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, died at home on May 26, 2021. She was born on Jan. 3, 1927 and was a long time resident of Atlantic County. Julia was predeceased by her parents John and Joanna Guld and by her five brothers, John, James, Joseph, Jerry, and Joel, and her two sisters Judy and Joan, also by her husband Richard and her son Joel (Doug). She is survived by her son Richard, her daughter Julie Lynn, her grandson Richard and many nieces and nephews. Julia was active in sports and was one of the original founders of the Northfield All Sports Association. She played softball for several years with the Northfield Mothers Team and coached girls softball. She was also an avid bowler, golfer, and bridge player. Her greatest passion was gardening. She was also a skilled seamstress and made clothes for herself and others. She and her husband owned and operated Miami Somers Company in Somers Point from 1976 to 1987 when they retired. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the charity of your choice. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 on Monday, June 7th, 2021 St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/Church of St. Bernadette 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment, Monday, June 7th, 2021 12:45pm Holy Cross Cemetery 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/Church of St. Bernadette
1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/Church of St. Bernadette
1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jun
7
Interment
12:45p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway,, Mays Landing, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are thinking of you at this time of sorrow in the loss of your mother. We have fond memories of family gatherings in times passed.
Jim Grieshaber, Martha Withjack
Family
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She was a great lady. Always very kind during my years of installing storm doors for Miami Somers.
Robert Boileau
Work
June 2, 2021
Julie, I'm so sorry I will not be able to attend. I loved your Mom. How appropriate she would leave us with her garden in site! May your memories of the time you spent caring for your mother carry you through this difficult time.
Nancy VanRiper
Friend
June 2, 2021
