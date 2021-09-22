Menu
Julia A. Lott
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Lott, Julia A. (Yanhko), - 98, of Sweetwater, Mullica Twp., NJ passed away September 19, 2021. Born on Christmas morning, December 25, 1922 in Mullica Township. She attended Agriculture School, Elwood School, and graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. During WWII, she worked at Eastern Aircraft in Trenton, NJ on Grumman Avengers. Later, she joined the Marines serving two years. She spent time in North Carolina and California working on aircraft overhaul. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Sewing Ladies and a member of Egg Harbor City American Legion. She loved bluebirds, her nature walks looking for her favorite flowers and collecting driftwood along the Mullica River. Julia is predeceased by her husband, Fred. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Schwarz (James) of Mullica Twp.; her son, Charles Lott (Carol) of Galloway Twp.; and four grandchildren, Marcie Hahn (nick), Greg Schwarz (Matthew), Jennifer Lott, and Frederic Lott (Shuo). Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24 from 10-11am with the service at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Zion Sewing Ladies would be appreciated.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
312 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
312 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Sep
24
Interment
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie and Family my condolences to you all. May she Rest In Peace
Jim Davis
September 22, 2021
Condolences to your family.
Marie Jerdan
September 22, 2021
