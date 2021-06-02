McClendon, Julius, - 94, of Newtonville, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his residence. Born in Newtonville he was a lifelong resident there. Mr. McClendon retired from the Laborers Union Local 172 and was also a well known, self-employed barber in Newtonville. He was a former member and secretary for the Buena Vista Republican Club and a member of the Newtonville Vol. Fire Company. Mr. McClendon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. McClendon is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lela T. McClendon (nee Bourgeois); his daughter, DeBorrah Carter, four sons, Julius Eric McClendon, Todd McClendon, Virgil McClendon; Quentin McClendon, 8 grandchildren, Carla McClendon, Tanisha Young, Onen Davis, Nathan Carter, Julius Eric McClendon, III, Aaron McClendon, Nat'iasia Morales-McClendon, Olin McClendon; 10 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Bryson, Felicia Bryson, Jeffrey Young, Justin Young, Nasir Davis, Isabella McClendon, Jayel McClendon, Jaxtyn Carter, Jayden Carter, 1 great-great-grandchild, Jeffrey Camille Bryson, III, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He joins his great-granddaughter, Brandy "Sage" Young. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, 10:00 am in Bethel Holy Temple Church of God In Christ, 533 Eighth Street, Newtonville, NJ where a viewing will be held from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtonville. Masks Must be worn in the Church at all times. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.