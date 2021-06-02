Ms Leila, Debbie and family. I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I have known your family for most of my life while growing up in Newtonville. Mr McClendon use to cut my son´s hair. All of my memories of your family are pleasant ones. You have my sympathy and my prayers. God bless you! Wilhelmina (Muzzie) Jones Hammond (Ruby and Brenda´s youngest sister)

Wilhelmina Jones Hammond Friend June 3, 2021