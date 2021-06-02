Menu
Julius McClendon
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
McClendon, Julius, - 94, of Newtonville, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his residence. Born in Newtonville he was a lifelong resident there. Mr. McClendon retired from the Laborers Union Local 172 and was also a well known, self-employed barber in Newtonville. He was a former member and secretary for the Buena Vista Republican Club and a member of the Newtonville Vol. Fire Company. Mr. McClendon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. McClendon is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lela T. McClendon (nee Bourgeois); his daughter, DeBorrah Carter, four sons, Julius Eric McClendon, Todd McClendon, Virgil McClendon; Quentin McClendon, 8 grandchildren, Carla McClendon, Tanisha Young, Onen Davis, Nathan Carter, Julius Eric McClendon, III, Aaron McClendon, Nat'iasia Morales-McClendon, Olin McClendon; 10 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Bryson, Felicia Bryson, Jeffrey Young, Justin Young, Nasir Davis, Isabella McClendon, Jayel McClendon, Jaxtyn Carter, Jayden Carter, 1 great-great-grandchild, Jeffrey Camille Bryson, III, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He joins his great-granddaughter, Brandy "Sage" Young. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, 10:00 am in Bethel Holy Temple Church of God In Christ, 533 Eighth Street, Newtonville, NJ where a viewing will be held from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtonville. Masks Must be worn in the Church at all times. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Bethel Holy Temple
533 Eighth Street, Newtonville, NJ
Jun
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethel Holy Temple
533 Eighth Street, Newtonville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Mr McClendon was a lifelong friend of the Murray and Franklin families; especially my father and mother Nate and Grace Murray, and my uncle Arthur Franklin. And I grew up with his older children. May God bless his family.
Nathaniel Murray Jr
Friend
June 4, 2021
Ms Leila, Debbie and family. I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I have known your family for most of my life while growing up in Newtonville. Mr McClendon use to cut my son´s hair. All of my memories of your family are pleasant ones. You have my sympathy and my prayers. God bless you! Wilhelmina (Muzzie) Jones Hammond (Ruby and Brenda´s youngest sister)
Wilhelmina Jones Hammond
Friend
June 3, 2021
May Mr. Julius Rest In Heavenly Peace
Rev. Dr. Mary L. Thompson
Friend
June 2, 2021
Praying for you Bro. Quinton & Bro. Virgil in your hour of bereavement.
Pastor W. D. Mozelle, CPM
June 1, 2021
Mrs. McClendon , Mrs. Esther Coston and all other Family members, I extend deepest condolences and prayers to you. May Mr. Julius Rest In Heavenly
Rev. Dr Mary L. Thompson
Family
June 1, 2021
