Ridolfi, Julius, - 62, of Margate, RIDOLFI, Julius Alan ("Judd"), of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL and Bar Harbor, ME, formerly of Margate City, NJ, passed away suddenly on January 5, 2022 at the age of 62. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Donna (nee Haskett). Preceded in death by his parents Gertrude Ridolfi (nee LaMarco) and Ralph Ridolfi, and his sister, Deborah Ridolfi, he is also survived by his first cousin, Frank Novelli, step-siblings Donna Gilroy & Gina Skinner and their mother, Nora Ridolfi, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his faithful companion, Rocky. Jules was larger than life, and once you met him, you would never forget him. A successful, self-made businessman in the South Florida insurance industry for 25 years, Jules was president/owner of Freedom Insurance Agency and achieved his goal of early retirement at the age of 57. He also ran a prosperous commercial real estate business, the Freedom Building Corporation, for many years. A funeral mass in his honor will be held Saturday, January 15th at 11 am at St. James Catholic Church in Ventnor City, followed by burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jules' memory can kindly be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741. condolences can be expressed at www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.