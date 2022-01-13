I am so sorry to hear about Judd's passing. We were always friendly, having grown up together, but also had become friendly the past few years, as I was in Florida and we both loved hockey. (we texted almost during every Lightning game) I am so sorry for your loss, Donna, and condolences to the rest of the family. Rest in Peace, Judd, Jules, Julius. You were one of a kind and very much loved and respected. I will miss talking to you. Rest in Peace, My Friend.

Toni Lucas Friend January 15, 2022