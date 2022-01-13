Menu
Julius Ridolfi
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
Ridolfi, Julius, - 62, of Margate, RIDOLFI, Julius Alan ("Judd"), of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL and Bar Harbor, ME, formerly of Margate City, NJ, passed away suddenly on January 5, 2022 at the age of 62. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Donna (nee Haskett). Preceded in death by his parents Gertrude Ridolfi (nee LaMarco) and Ralph Ridolfi, and his sister, Deborah Ridolfi, he is also survived by his first cousin, Frank Novelli, step-siblings Donna Gilroy & Gina Skinner and their mother, Nora Ridolfi, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his faithful companion, Rocky. Jules was larger than life, and once you met him, you would never forget him. A successful, self-made businessman in the South Florida insurance industry for 25 years, Jules was president/owner of Freedom Insurance Agency and achieved his goal of early retirement at the age of 57. He also ran a prosperous commercial real estate business, the Freedom Building Corporation, for many years. A funeral mass in his honor will be held Saturday, January 15th at 11 am at St. James Catholic Church in Ventnor City, followed by burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jules' memory can kindly be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741. condolences can be expressed at www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Ventnor City, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Baldi Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. Jules was an amazing boss during my time working at Freedom Insurance and awesome friend. He taught me alot about the industry and life in general, which I have been able to carry with me and will never forget. I remember the last message I sent to him a while ago, thanking him for all he had done. I'm grateful that I knew him God Bless you all He will definitely be missed. Love, Angela
Angela Ezell
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Judd's passing. We were always friendly, having grown up together, but also had become friendly the past few years, as I was in Florida and we both loved hockey. (we texted almost during every Lightning game) I am so sorry for your loss, Donna, and condolences to the rest of the family. Rest in Peace, Judd, Jules, Julius. You were one of a kind and very much loved and respected. I will miss talking to you. Rest in Peace, My Friend.
Toni Lucas
Friend
January 15, 2022
We miss you so much ! You were are great friend to Brian, and he misses you to me , you were the brother I never had I hope you are now resting in peace ! Thank you for all the fun times in Maine . I will never forget you
Dyan and Brian Chrabas
Friend
January 14, 2022
Judd, we were kindred spirits in our political views. Thank you for your financial advice and Ole' from 1973. We definitely have some history. I was shocked to hear of your passing and I'm sure you are getting things in order up there. Reach out to Jay LaGace. You two will win our Country back. God Speed Judd and prayers to Donna and Rocky.
Lori Sincere Fiduccia
School
January 14, 2022
Donna, Dee and I are truly sadden by the news of Jules passing. Please accept our Condolences. Jules was a great guy and I am truly sorry that we never got together in our twilight years. I will always cherish the fun times I had fishing with him,Tony Pancari and his Uncle Maurice.
Vinny Bombara
Work
January 14, 2022
Rest in peace my friend.
Kerry Burns
January 13, 2022
I grew up with Judd on Kenyon avenue. He was very charismatic and had quite a sense of humor. My condolences to the family.
Ed Weeks
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results