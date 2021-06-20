Buckley, June Doris Vallaster, - 87, of Hammonton, retired General Merchandise Manager (Food Giant, Hughs Markets and Acme) in the supermarket field, of Hammonton, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was brought onto this earth on June 22, 1933 in Hammonton, New Jersey to Wilbur and Margret Vallaster who preceded her in death. She was one of nine brothers and sisters (Wilbur, DeeDee, Albert, Rose, Robert, Cliff, Lily and Elsie) who preceded her in death. Known to her family, friends, and neighbors as "Peggy", she left Hammonton in the mid 1950's and went west on an adventure following her sister Rose and landed in California. While on her adventures she met Leon Frank Buckley, and they married in 1956. She returned to her "hometown" of Hammonton in the early 1970s and remained there until her passing. She and her husband had three children, Kimberly Ann McBride deceased, Bryce Leon Buckley deceased and LaShawn Buckley. She is survived by her son LaShawn Buckley and his wife Linda along with her five grandchildren, Paula Noon (Nelson), William McBride, Lucas Buckley, Tyler Buckley, Logan Buckley and four great grandchildren, Nelson Noon, Skylar Noon, Aubrey Noon, William Domenico. She will always be remembered for her helping hand, straight forward talk and at times no filter. Loved by many, missed by even more and forever in our hearts. Graveside services and celebration of her life will be held at Egg Harbor Cemetery, Moss Mill Road on June 22, 2021 (her 88th birthday) at 11:00am.In lieu of flowers contributions in June's name may be made to: Humane Society of Atlantic County ATTN: Donations 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 http://humanesocietyac.org/donate/
Arrangements Landolfi Funeral Home Hammonton, NJ Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.