Carson, June, - 68, of Atlantic City, departed this life and went to be with the Lord suddenly on March 2nd, 2021 at her home. She was born in Atlantic City and is pre-deceased by her parents, Calvin and Marion (Davis) Carson; her sister, Eulla Mae Carson, and her brother, John Richard Carson. She began her career as a Food Service employee at the original Pennsylvania Avenue School. Later, she opened Westside Complex School, now known as Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex. There she elevated to Cafeteria Manager. She served the A.C. Public School System for the past 47 years. She also worked at Boscov's Department for several years. She is survived by her sister, Marion L. Carson; her nieces, Trina and Sheena Carson; great-nephews, Ahmaad, Alaye', and Daylen Carson; great-nieces Amarah Carson, Adora(Kamall) Reynolds-Mason, and Daisha Carson; great-great nieces, Aero Smith, Caleigh Springs, Kalani and Kimani Mason; and a host of cousins. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 704-706 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing will be on Monday evening March 8th, 2021 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and Tuesday, March 9th beginning at 10am. Service will begin at 11:00am with burial in Lincoln Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks are required for attendance. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.
Our heartfelt condolences on one we call 'family'! I was shocked to see this but please know our love and prayers are with you during this time of grief. June was a pillar to not just her family but to all she came in contact with. While we only saw two hands attached, her heart displayed many more for she Always lent a helping hand asking for nothing in return. I'm certain these words rendered in her ear as she was carried home; Well done, Thy GOOD and Faithful Servant, Well Done
Lynn, Trina and Sheena, we love you and may God's arms comfort you and the children in peace
Miss Tanya and family
March 21, 2021
My deepest condolences in the loss of "Miss June".
She was a good person and will be missed dearly.
God Bless the Family.
Kathy Nelson Curtis
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences on the sudden passing of June. I remember when she first started, At west side. Jus a beautiful woman enjoyed she did loved the kid she served ( bless God)God said in a twinkling of an eye. She will be missed
Marilyn Goodman
March 11, 2021
Blessings to a great person and family
Bruce Woods
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the Carson family. Praying that God will comfort you all, and give you peace during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Millie Howard
MLK
Millie Howard
March 9, 2021
From trips to the beach in the Summer to church on Easter, June was always looking out for and caring about family. June's kindness, words of wisdom, and knowing smile will never be forgotten. June will be deeply missed. Sending Love and Peace to all of June's Family and Friends.
leslie curtis
March 9, 2021
Sending prayers to June´s family during your time of sorrow. I worked with Miss June while teaching at West Side in the 1980´s. She was sweet and loved her family as well as our West Side Complex Family. Blessings to all of you , May she rest in Jesus ` arms with the angels , love to all.
Allison Devinney
March 8, 2021
With our deepest sympathy,
The Moore Family
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family.
James Killen
Friend
March 8, 2021
Killen Family
March 8, 2021
I want to offer my deepest sympathies for the loss of "Miss June". She was a good woman. Miss June loved the students...all of them! And they had love and respect for her as well. During my cafeteria duty, Miss June and I would often talk about our families
( she was so proud of her nieces and nephews)
or our diets (we were always comparing notes...lol!) whatever the topic, Miss June always had a smile and a kind word to share!
I will miss her.
God Bless.
With deepest sympathy, Val Schwartz
Valerie Schwartz
March 8, 2021
June was tied for the nicest person I´ve ever met...tied with Eulla June and I worked at West Side for six years in the 80´s. June would bring lunch to CECEP where I worked with Eulla and then I saw June everyday in the lunchroom. Two of Gods angels looking down on us RIP June. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Richard
Photo is of Eulla. Hope it´s still appropriate
Richard Sless
March 8, 2021
Dear Marion and Family,
On behalf of your ACHS Class of 1969 classmates, please accept our condolences for the loss of your sister June Carson, may she rest in peace. May God grant you and yours comfort and strength at this time of sorrow.
Sharon Waters-Pratt
March 8, 2021
Sending my deepest heart felt condolences to the family