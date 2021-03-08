Carson, June, - 68, of Atlantic City, departed this life and went to be with the Lord suddenly on March 2nd, 2021 at her home. She was born in Atlantic City and is pre-deceased by her parents, Calvin and Marion (Davis) Carson; her sister, Eulla Mae Carson, and her brother, John Richard Carson. She began her career as a Food Service employee at the original Pennsylvania Avenue School. Later, she opened Westside Complex School, now known as Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex. There she elevated to Cafeteria Manager. She served the A.C. Public School System for the past 47 years. She also worked at Boscov's Department for several years. She is survived by her sister, Marion L. Carson; her nieces, Trina and Sheena Carson; great-nephews, Ahmaad, Alaye', and Daylen Carson; great-nieces Amarah Carson, Adora(Kamall) Reynolds-Mason, and Daisha Carson; great-great nieces, Aero Smith, Caleigh Springs, Kalani and Kimani Mason; and a host of cousins. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 704-706 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing will be on Monday evening March 8th, 2021 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and Tuesday, March 9th beginning at 10am. Service will begin at 11:00am with burial in Lincoln Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks are required for attendance. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.