Schenker, June E. (nee Smith), - 85, of Ventnor, passed away at home on November 26th 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 14th 1935 in Atlantic City, NJ. She graduated Atlantic City High School in 1953. She worked at Spencer Gifts Corporate Office for a short time, and spent most of her life as a wife, mother and homemaker taking care of her family. She was blessed to be surrounded by great friends and neighbors. June is survived by her adoring husband Herman, her loving son Scott (Trish), her sister and best friend Linda (John). She loved to spend special time with her grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Grace and her "extended family" Rene, Terri, Bev, Larry and Jake. June was preceded in death by her father William Howard Smith, her beloved mother Florence (nee Shute), sister Darlene and brother in-law Donald Tapp, sister Barbera Jean, cousins Sandra Seidenberg and George King. She will always be in our hearts and forever missed. At the family's request services will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.