June, I think of you often and remember what a kind and gracious lady you were. I remember saying the rosary with you from time to time after the 8:30 am Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows. I always considered you a living saint and if you are not in heaven, then there is no chance for me. I know that you are there and ask you to pray for all of us you left behind. Rest in peace! Ray and Cathy Lowry

Cathy Anne Lowry Friend June 20, 2021