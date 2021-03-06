We have lost one of the most amazing ladies I have ever had the honor of calling mother-in-law. Only she was so much more than that to me, always was and always will be. She was kind, caring, loving, and generous to a fault. She was a wonderful Grandmother to my children and provided endless adventures and memories of their time with her. Even though I know she is at peace and reunited with Bill, she will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to be part of her beautiful life.

Charlotte Gallagher March 8, 2021