June Ross
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
ROSS, JUNE (nee Cramer), - 90 years old, of Margate City, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. June graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1948 and was named Miss Margate in 1950. After raising 8 children, she began a career at Gordon's Alley in A.C. and then went to work for the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders. In the infancy of Atlantic City gaming, June worked in the executive office of Caesar's Casino and Hotel for 23 years as Community Relations Executive, working closely with Al Cade. June was dedicated to Sister Grace Nolan's Catholic Social Service, the Sisters of Mercy, and to the South Jersey AIDS Alliance. St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church presented June with the Tolle Lege Award for her dedication and commitment to public service. Admired for her selfless and empathetic nature, June had a special gift of sensing those in need. She touched the lives of many, while discreetly helping without judgment of those around her. June and her husband Bill traveled extensively throughout Europe every year for 25 years so Bill could ski and June could see the sights. She was most proud of her grandchildren. Year in and year out, she would pack a dozen of them at a time into a rented jumbo van and take them for stays at hotels all over the country – New York, the Poconos, Florida – anywhere they wanted to go. To them, "NANA" was the coolest. June is predeceased by Mayor William H. Ross III [Bill], twin sons Peter and Paul (stillborn), daughter Colleen Williams, parents Vaughn and Mary (nee Regan) Cramer, sister – Sr. Mary Labouré (Sister of Mercy), and brother Michael Cramer. She is survived by her children John (Bunny) Gallagher, Maureen (John) Helbig, Mark (Pam) Gallagher, Ted Gallagher, Maryann Henson, Rosie (Bill) Hewitt, and Terence "T" Gallagher (Kim), along with Bill's daughter Lisa Strother and her children, Kim Strother and Jason Strother, along with 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for June Ross 10:00am Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Holy Trinity Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church 11 N. Kenyon Avenue Margate, NJ 08402. Following Mass, the Rite of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery 5061 Harding Hwy (Rt. 40) Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Masks and social distancing protocols are required. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations in June's name to: The South Jersey AIDS Alliance, 19 Gordon's Alley Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (Phone: 609-347-1085) Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church
11 N. Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I LOVED UR MOM. SHE WILL BE MISSED
Theresa Johnsoni
April 23, 2021
To The Family, I was so sorry to learn of June's passing. I will remember always her smile and her warmth. She was truly a "SPECIAL WOMAN." June will be deeply missed by ALL. May GOD hold all of you close. My sympathy and my prayers. Love, Gail
Gail Biddle
Friend
March 26, 2021
Deeply sorry for your family´s loss. Keeping you all in our prayers.
John Labroli & Family
March 9, 2021
So sorry to see of the passing of dear June...she was always so friendly and kind...and a favorite of my dear husband Jim RIP
Mary Stecher
March 9, 2021
Rosie and Family, My heart goes out to you during this sad time. June was a special lady, always cheerful and kind to everyone.
Marie Hughes
March 9, 2021
June was the kindest of neighbors. She bought Popsicles and cookies and share them with the children playing near her house. She would wave to me from her open door and invite me into her living room, where she shared stories of her children and grandchildren. She showed an interest and seemed to be somehow connected to everyone in Margate. June was consistently and unfailingly positive and cheerful even when she became homebound. She was an inspiration.
Ellen Savio Rogers
March 9, 2021
We have lost one of the most amazing ladies I have ever had the honor of calling mother-in-law. Only she was so much more than that to me, always was and always will be. She was kind, caring, loving, and generous to a fault. She was a wonderful Grandmother to my children and provided endless adventures and memories of their time with her. Even though I know she is at peace and reunited with Bill, she will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to be part of her beautiful life.
Charlotte Gallagher
March 8, 2021
JUNE WAS A GREAT LADY, ALWAYS SMILING AND WILLING TO HELP. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY.
DICK SQUIRES
March 8, 2021
I am happy to say I met June Ross. She was warm,funny,loyal,trusting. It was always a pleasure to be in her company. Rest In Peace June, give a hug to Bill. God Bless all her family & friends JoBeth
Josephine Sherby
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. Always respected June & Bill, and remember her many kindnesses. Deep sympathy to Rosie & Bill and family. May her memory be a blessing to all of you. Ellen Cohen
Ellen Cohen
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss,a sad day in Margate,Ed Kline
Ed Kline
March 7, 2021
June was an extraordinary woman. Her beauty shown from head to toe, inside and out. She was tough but gentle, bright and kind, and I will be forever grateful to have known her. May she Rest In Peace.
Ronee Klotz Groff
March 6, 2021
Rosie, T and Family - Love and prayers to you. May the memories of your mom keep your heart full! Pat and Barb Ruane
Barb Bergman Ruane
March 6, 2021
June was a very special woman, having worked closely with her for 20 years. She will be sadly missed. The stories she told about her family were priceless.
Edward Murzyn
March 6, 2021
So saddened to hear this heartbreaking news of Mrs .Ross.... so many fond memories of her being a "Mother" to anyone who needed her.. She will "rest in peace" for all she´s done in her life.. xoxoxo
Kim Hanhauser
March 6, 2021
Great lady! Always had time for all that came into her life. Made you feel important! Prayers for her family. I loved hearing her share the stories of her trips with her grandkids! So fortunate to have known her!
Kathy Schultz
March 6, 2021
Some people come into your life and some go. She will be a treasured memory forever. June did so many great things in her life but the best was bringing her daughter Rosie into this world. What an amazing friend/person she is! Thank you June for your precious daughter Rosie who is an outstanding human being.
Nina
March 6, 2021
Keeping all of you in my prayers. Praying the fond memories you have of your Mom/Nan bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Kim Ang
March 6, 2021
Your Mother was the best, May she Rest In Peace My sympathies to the whole family
Marylane Klein
March 6, 2021
I had the great privilege of working with June during her time at Caesars, where she not only became my mentor, but dear friend, and second mother. I could always ask June´s advise, because she "had been there, done that!l. While I am heartbroken and will miss her terribly, I know she is finally with her soul mate in heaven. I will carry her memory in my heart until, hopefully, we meet again.
Kathy Fink
March 6, 2021
I met June in 1979 when Joe and I moved to Atlantic City to work for Caesars Boardwalk. She has been a friend ever since. She was always upbeat and ready to help you with any problems you had. She was a joy to be around, smart, loving, and courageous. Even though my family and I have been out of AC for decades, she will always have a special place in my heart. God bless you, June! Love, Jeri
Mrs. Jeri Haase
March 6, 2021
Such a powerful women, with the warmest heart
Yogi Hiltner
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results