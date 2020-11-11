Dever, Karen A., - 71, of Conway, SC passed away suddenly Friday, November 6, 2020, at Conway Medical Center. She was born October 3, 1949, in Atlantic City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruby Pratt Kunik. Karen was a truly amazing person with a contagious smile. She was a caring, lovable, passionate person to be around. Karen was very intellectual, and she respected everyone. She had a special ability to always see the best side of people. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She loved to spend time on the beach with her family. Karen was preceded in death her grandson Garrett Pope. Karen is survived by her best friend and the love of her life of 48 years, her husband Charles "Lefty" Dever; daughters, Stacy Pope (Garrett) of Charlotte, NC and Laura Brown (Tobey) of Hilton Head, SC; son Kevin Dever of Conway; grandchildren Mollie, Jackson, and Grayson; sister Jane Schwegman (Bill) of Longport, NJ; brothers Bill Kunik of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Tim Kunik of Longport, NJ; several nieces and nephews. Karen will be greatly missed by so many friends. A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.