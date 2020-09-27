Menu
Karen Blum
1951 - 2020
1951
2020
Blum, Karen, - 68, of Westcreek, On Saturday September 12, 2020, Karen Blum, loving wife, mother and sister passed away at the age of 68. Karen was preceded in death by her husband Don Blum of Westcreek, N.J. She is survived by her children John Blum and Christine Blum, and loving sisters, Lauren Babcock and Virginia Gubitosa. Karen leaves behind many other cherished family members including nieces and nephews. Karen touched many lives during her nursing career and was passionate about her faith. Cremation and services are private. Donations in her memory can be sent to: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 5800 Long Beach Blvd. Beach Haven, N.J. 08008.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2020.
