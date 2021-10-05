Both, Karen D., - 44, of Pittsgrove Twp., passed away on Friday morning October 1, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after a brief illness. Karen was born in Camden, NJ, raised in Cherry Hill and enjoyed raising her family in Pittsgrove. Karen was a graduate of Cherry Hill High School West and Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority of which she appreciated her sisters care & support. Karen was employed as a CPA at several firms before finding her home at Exelon Energy Co. where she has been employed for the past 14 yrs. Karen's greatest love was her family, especially her husband & sons. She spent most of her free time on the boy's soccer and baseball fields. Karen is survived by her husband; Terry R. Both, Jr. 2 sons: Terry R. III & Logan James Both, Parents; Gary & Jeanette Jones, Brother; Kevin L. Jones & wife Kelly. Father-in-law & Mother-in-law; Terry R. Sr & Ruth Both as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening Oct 6th from 6:00-8:30 PM & again on Thursday, Oct 7th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Elmer, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the children's college fund through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/karen-both
.To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.