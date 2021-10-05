Menu
Karen D. Both
ABOUT
Cherry Hill High School West
FUNERAL HOME
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Both, Karen D., - 44, of Pittsgrove Twp., passed away on Friday morning October 1, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after a brief illness. Karen was born in Camden, NJ, raised in Cherry Hill and enjoyed raising her family in Pittsgrove. Karen was a graduate of Cherry Hill High School West and Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority of which she appreciated her sisters care & support. Karen was employed as a CPA at several firms before finding her home at Exelon Energy Co. where she has been employed for the past 14 yrs. Karen's greatest love was her family, especially her husband & sons. She spent most of her free time on the boy's soccer and baseball fields. Karen is survived by her husband; Terry R. Both, Jr. 2 sons: Terry R. III & Logan James Both, Parents; Gary & Jeanette Jones, Brother; Kevin L. Jones & wife Kelly. Father-in-law & Mother-in-law; Terry R. Sr & Ruth Both as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening Oct 6th from 6:00-8:30 PM & again on Thursday, Oct 7th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Elmer, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the children's college fund through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/karen-both .To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland
Oct
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland
Pancoast Funeral Home
3 Entries
Karen was such a bright light to many of us. I was lucky enough to share cherry hill west and Trinity Presbyterian with her, and she helped me in a tough time of loss. Karen I am glad to know that you are with our LORD and that your life and your light touched so many.
Ken Fazekas
School
October 6, 2021
Jeanette and Gary May God keep you all in his arms. So very sorry.
Judy Sassano
Friend
October 6, 2021
Class of '95 Field Hockey Team
October 6, 2021
