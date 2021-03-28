Piehs, Karen, - 48, of Wellsburg, West Virginia, passed away on March 24th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret Wade-Piehs, and her husband William "Bill" McAleer. Karen was a homemaker who took pride in her home and enjoyed all that life had to offer. One of her most endearing qualities everyone knew was that she loved being Travis' mother; he was "her world." She was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa hoagies, coffee, her passion for Coca-Cola, and the excitement of finding penny deals. Most importantly, she will be remembered for the love she held for her family. Left to cherish her memories are her children Sammantha Kinney, Savannah Piehs, Travis McAleer, Scott McAleer, Tabatha Spohn(Jake) and Amanda McAleer & Ryan Bouts, grandchildren Amari "King" Gunter, Jakob, Brycen, Jaxson, John Jr., Kieara, and Jaidyn. Brothers Paul(Debbie) Wade and Robert(Toni) Bailey sisters Margaret(Chas) Rutter, Frances Piehs, Vallarie Piehs-Porteus(Seth Weaver), Patricia Piehs, and her favorite Uncle Mark Wade. The family's request for cremation has been honored. The family will celebrate Karen's life with a memorial service on Saturday, April 24th, from noon to 6 pm at the Lake Lenape Park East 753 Park Rd in Mayslanding. Tributes and memories can be shared at www.grecohertnick.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.