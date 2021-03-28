Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Piehs
FUNERAL HOME
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
3219 Main St
Weirton, WV
Piehs, Karen, - 48, of Wellsburg, West Virginia, passed away on March 24th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret Wade-Piehs, and her husband William "Bill" McAleer. Karen was a homemaker who took pride in her home and enjoyed all that life had to offer. One of her most endearing qualities everyone knew was that she loved being Travis' mother; he was "her world." She was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa hoagies, coffee, her passion for Coca-Cola, and the excitement of finding penny deals. Most importantly, she will be remembered for the love she held for her family. Left to cherish her memories are her children Sammantha Kinney, Savannah Piehs, Travis McAleer, Scott McAleer, Tabatha Spohn(Jake) and Amanda McAleer & Ryan Bouts, grandchildren Amari "King" Gunter, Jakob, Brycen, Jaxson, John Jr., Kieara, and Jaidyn. Brothers Paul(Debbie) Wade and Robert(Toni) Bailey sisters Margaret(Chas) Rutter, Frances Piehs, Vallarie Piehs-Porteus(Seth Weaver), Patricia Piehs, and her favorite Uncle Mark Wade. The family's request for cremation has been honored. The family will celebrate Karen's life with a memorial service on Saturday, April 24th, from noon to 6 pm at the Lake Lenape Park East 753 Park Rd in Mayslanding. Tributes and memories can be shared at www.grecohertnick.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lake Lenape Park East
753 Park Rd , Mayslanding, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.