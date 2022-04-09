Menu
Karen Small
Small, Karen, - of Margate, April 7, 2022. Wife of the late Murray Small. Mother of Jason (Sara) Kreisman and Jaime (Suzanne) Kreisman. Stepmother of Kerry (Vicki) Small and Sherree (Marc) Kopple. Grandmother of Isaac, Samuel, Asher, Nili, Riley, Heather, and Austin. Graveside services are Monday beginning 10:30 AM at Mount Sharon Cemetery (Sec. W), Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jason and Sara Kreisman. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
