Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karin Mandradjieff
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Chester High SchoolPennridge High School
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Mandradjieff, Karin, - of Mays Landing, joined her family in heaven on December 9, 2020. Karin was born on November 4, 1946, in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Peter and Hedwig Mandradjieff. She is survived by her beloved cats, Sasha and VinDiesel, by her brother Marin Mandradjieff (Mary), nephew: Peter Mandradjieff, nieces: Lindy Fabyanic (Matt) and Mara Bennett (Chris), great-nephews: Mason, Parker, and Hudson Fabyanic, and great-niece: Epernay Bennett. Karin graduated from Pennridge High School in PA, then went on to receive her BS from Westchester State College, and a Master's Degree from Villanova University. She taught English at Chester High School, PA, and at Atlantic Cape Community College, NJ. Karin was very involved in her community. She was the Council President of the Toastmistress Clubs, a volunteer tutor for Literacy Volunteers Association, and a board member of the Weymouth Township Board of Education. Karin was also involved in the Acorn Association and a poll worker for the Atlantic County Board of Elections. Some of her hobbies were poetry, painting, and travel. A memorial will be held privately at a future date. condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jessica Tomkins
December 15, 2020
As Program Director for Literacy Volunteers, I had the pleasure of working with Karin for several years. Karin brought the gift of literacy to over 20 English as a Second Language students as well as to several basic literacy students. She will truly be missed.
Katherine Micale
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results