Mandradjieff, Karin, - of Mays Landing, joined her family in heaven on December 9, 2020. Karin was born on November 4, 1946, in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Peter and Hedwig Mandradjieff. She is survived by her beloved cats, Sasha and VinDiesel, by her brother Marin Mandradjieff (Mary), nephew: Peter Mandradjieff, nieces: Lindy Fabyanic (Matt) and Mara Bennett (Chris), great-nephews: Mason, Parker, and Hudson Fabyanic, and great-niece: Epernay Bennett. Karin graduated from Pennridge High School in PA, then went on to receive her BS from Westchester State College, and a Master's Degree from Villanova University. She taught English at Chester High School, PA, and at Atlantic Cape Community College, NJ. Karin was very involved in her community. She was the Council President of the Toastmistress Clubs, a volunteer tutor for Literacy Volunteers Association, and a board member of the Weymouth Township Board of Education. Karin was also involved in the Acorn Association and a poll worker for the Atlantic County Board of Elections. Some of her hobbies were poetry, painting, and travel. A memorial will be held privately at a future date. condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.