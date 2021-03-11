Myers, Karl, - 60, of Mizpah, Karl Myers, a lifelong resident of Mizpah passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 7, 2021. He was a volunteer with the Mizpah Fire Department. He will be remembered as being dedicated to his family. Karl was always available to help his family, friends, or a neighbor in need. He is survived by his wife, Dora (Truax) Myers, his daughters Antoinette (Rich), Joanne (Scott), his grandchildren, Megan, Sarah and Joshua, and his dog and faithful companion, Roxy. For online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.