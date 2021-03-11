Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karl Myers
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Myers, Karl, - 60, of Mizpah, Karl Myers, a lifelong resident of Mizpah passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 7, 2021. He was a volunteer with the Mizpah Fire Department. He will be remembered as being dedicated to his family. Karl was always available to help his family, friends, or a neighbor in need. He is survived by his wife, Dora (Truax) Myers, his daughters Antoinette (Rich), Joanne (Scott), his grandchildren, Megan, Sarah and Joshua, and his dog and faithful companion, Roxy. For online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dora and family, So sorry to hear about Karl. We knew Karl from way back. He truly will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. David and Susan Pagliughi
David Pagliughi
March 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss of a great man so friendly and kind will be missed prays to the family
Thomas&Bonny jones
March 12, 2021
Karl, you will surely be missed by family and anyone who met you. Rest easy. Heaven has a good one in you.
Roscoe and Debi Bartley
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results