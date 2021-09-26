Borlandoe, Karlton and Brenda, - 66 and 65, of Northfield, NJ, It is with great sadness that the Borlandoe and Taylor families announce the passing of family patriarchs, Karlton and Brenda Borlandoe. They each battled terminal cancer and passed at home surrounded by their loved ones. Brenda passed on July 11th, 2020 and Karlton passed on September 15th, 2020. The loving couple met in their early 20s at the Dover Air Force base and were married within six months at city hall; wearing matching tracksuits and playing tennis afterward to celebrate. Over the next 42 years together, the striking couple created a beautiful family of four and lived in their own garden oasis in Northfield, NJ. After working in the casino industry for decades and attending their daughter Shazmin Taylor's track meets and son Karlton Borlandoe II's football games, the pair made a larger than life impression on their community. Their love radiated from every smile, hug, and positive affirmation that they willingly shared with anyone open to accept. To be a part of their lives was to be amongst the luckiest. Their laughter and love are missed immensely by many.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville.
6 Entries
Dear Shazmin and KJ,
Our family is so sorry to hear of the passing of your parents. May happy memories of them give you peace.
The Hangstorfer Family
September 26, 2021
Borlandoe family,
I am very sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Dominic Giovanetti
Other
September 26, 2021
Mr. And Mrs. B were my second parents growing up in Northfield. Miss them immensely and so thankful for the love they showed me and my son day in and day out. Prayers to Shazmin and KJ as they are my bonus siblings forever
Khadene
Family
September 26, 2021
Will be sadly missed. Great couple who brought a smile to my face!
Murray Borman, DMD
Friend
September 26, 2021
Worked with Brenda for many years at Trump Plaza, met Carlton many times as well. Over the past few years, I saw and spoke with Brenda many times in Lowes as she ran the paint department.
These were two beautiful, happy, big hearted people. The Earth will miss their presence.
Rest In Peace.
Scott G
Work
September 26, 2021
Beautiful people that made a positive difference in the world.