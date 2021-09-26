Borlandoe, Karlton and Brenda, - 66 and 65, of Northfield, NJ, It is with great sadness that the Borlandoe and Taylor families announce the passing of family patriarchs, Karlton and Brenda Borlandoe. They each battled terminal cancer and passed at home surrounded by their loved ones. Brenda passed on July 11th, 2020 and Karlton passed on September 15th, 2020. The loving couple met in their early 20s at the Dover Air Force base and were married within six months at city hall; wearing matching tracksuits and playing tennis afterward to celebrate. Over the next 42 years together, the striking couple created a beautiful family of four and lived in their own garden oasis in Northfield, NJ. After working in the casino industry for decades and attending their daughter Shazmin Taylor's track meets and son Karlton Borlandoe II's football games, the pair made a larger than life impression on their community. Their love radiated from every smile, hug, and positive affirmation that they willingly shared with anyone open to accept. To be a part of their lives was to be amongst the luckiest. Their laughter and love are missed immensely by many.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.