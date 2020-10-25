Diller, Katharine Lee, - 62, of Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. Katie succumbed to lingering complications of Covid-19 at the way-too-young age of 62. A resident of Victoria Manor in Cape May, she is survived by siblings Chris and Lisa Diller, Jessica Graves and Michael and Donald Miner. Her parents Carol Miller Miner and Wayne Diller preceded her in death, as did her stepfather Donald Laird Miner, Sr. Katie was born April 30th, 1958 and grew up in Collingswood, NJ. She suffered a mental breakdown in college and underwent numerous treatments in her mother's vigilant search for a cure, to no avail. Despite her illness, she'd been a light of joy at her residences, as all who knew her attest. We will miss her humility, humor, filter-less commentary, exuberance and love of Elvis and The Beatles. No services. Donations to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, bbrfoundation.org
are appreciated. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.