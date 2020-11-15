Menu
Katherine Elizabeth Folis-Bullock
Folis-Bullock, Katherine Elizabeth, - 75, of Gulfport, MS died Friday, November 6, 2020, in Gulfport. She was originally from southern New Jersey and was born in Atlantic City. She attended Atlantic City High School and was employed at HSMAI for 35 years. She loved watching Blue Bloods and Chicago PD. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Dorrington; spouses Daniel Bullock and Albert Folis; and step-children Albert Folis, Jr., and Helen Kelly. She is survived by her children, Michael Folis (Stephanie); step-children Connie Materio, Barbara Meserole, Beth Bullock, Bart Bullock, Paula Popa, and Richard Bullock; several step-grandchildren; sister Diane Fox; pets Summer, Teddy Mika, and Lucy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Amy, Latoya, Melissa, Maggie, Emily, and Canon Hospice. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS, is honored to serve the Folis-Bullock family. View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 15, 2020