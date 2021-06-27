BRADY, KATHLEEN MARIE, - 71, of Atlantic City, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 at Preferred Care in Absecon. She was born Kathleen Marie Schumacker on February 2, 1950 to Earl and Margaret Schumacker (nee Crawford) in Atlantic City. Kathie was the second of five children. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Holy Spirit High School. As a teenager, she worked at James Saltwater Taffy Company on Pennsylvania Avenue on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. At age 20, Kathie went to work for the New Jersey Bell phone company as a customer service business representative. Kathie later obtained an accounting certification from Stockton College, and went on to work in accounting for the Airbrook Limo company. In 1970 she married John Phillip Dollard. From this union one son, Phillip John Dollard (nicknamed P.J.), was born. The Hamilton Mall opened in Mays Landing in 1983, and Kathie began working retail for Macy's from 1983 until 2007. During that time, she worked other side jobs which included Ireland Coffee and Ronnie's Garden Center. In 1991 Kathie married Robert N. Brady, a union that lasted until 2000. In 2004 she began working at This & That Uniforms in Pleasantville, which later became Action Uniform Company. Kathie loved celebrating holidays, the beach, and making sure everyone she encountered had a good meal (especially dessert). On Sundays, after church, Kathie enjoyed lunch at Angelo's Fairmount Tavern, and a quick stop at Formica Bakery. Her true joy in life was spending time with her three beautiful granddaughters. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Margaret "Peggy" Schumacker. Kathie is survived by her loving son P.J. Dollard (Jodi) of Absecon; granddaughters Kayla, Madison, and Jay'Lynn Dollard; sister Eileen Tellgren (John) of Pennsylvania; brothers Earl Schumacker (Rosa) of Florida, and William Schumacker of Philadelphia; nephews Keith Tellgren, and Brenden Schumacker; niece Tara Schumacker; great-nephew Xavier Tellgren; great-niece Anna Tellgren; special friend Jessica Rodriguez; former boss Rick Zelig; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services for Kathleen Brady will be conducted at 6:00pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home from 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady Star of the Sea School 15 North California Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or take a loved one out to eat in honor of Kathie. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.