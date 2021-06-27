Menu
Kathleen Marie Brady
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
BRADY, KATHLEEN MARIE, - 71, of Atlantic City, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 at Preferred Care in Absecon. She was born Kathleen Marie Schumacker on February 2, 1950 to Earl and Margaret Schumacker (nee Crawford) in Atlantic City. Kathie was the second of five children. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Holy Spirit High School. As a teenager, she worked at James Saltwater Taffy Company on Pennsylvania Avenue on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. At age 20, Kathie went to work for the New Jersey Bell phone company as a customer service business representative. Kathie later obtained an accounting certification from Stockton College, and went on to work in accounting for the Airbrook Limo company. In 1970 she married John Phillip Dollard. From this union one son, Phillip John Dollard (nicknamed P.J.), was born. The Hamilton Mall opened in Mays Landing in 1983, and Kathie began working retail for Macy's from 1983 until 2007. During that time, she worked other side jobs which included Ireland Coffee and Ronnie's Garden Center. In 1991 Kathie married Robert N. Brady, a union that lasted until 2000. In 2004 she began working at This & That Uniforms in Pleasantville, which later became Action Uniform Company. Kathie loved celebrating holidays, the beach, and making sure everyone she encountered had a good meal (especially dessert). On Sundays, after church, Kathie enjoyed lunch at Angelo's Fairmount Tavern, and a quick stop at Formica Bakery. Her true joy in life was spending time with her three beautiful granddaughters. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Margaret "Peggy" Schumacker. Kathie is survived by her loving son P.J. Dollard (Jodi) of Absecon; granddaughters Kayla, Madison, and Jay'Lynn Dollard; sister Eileen Tellgren (John) of Pennsylvania; brothers Earl Schumacker (Rosa) of Florida, and William Schumacker of Philadelphia; nephews Keith Tellgren, and Brenden Schumacker; niece Tara Schumacker; great-nephew Xavier Tellgren; great-niece Anna Tellgren; special friend Jessica Rodriguez; former boss Rick Zelig; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services for Kathleen Brady will be conducted at 6:00pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home from 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady Star of the Sea School 15 North California Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or take a loved one out to eat in honor of Kathie. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com)
Dear Eileen and family, I am so very sorry about your loss,, please know you and you family are in my prayers. Lane
Lane Watson Coyle
June 29, 2021
Kathie & I attended 12 years of school together. She was a special classmate who always showed kindness when it was most needed. I was a recipient many times. Please keep her caring, lovely personality with you forever. Fly with the angels Kathie!
Kathleen Mary Hanlin
School
June 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to pj and family..Kathy will very much missed...one of my fondness memories was when she brought in her famous pasta salad ...cheese and krackle barrel cheese ... and she also had some wise words of advice for any situation..see you in my friend.. sincerely eileen martin
Eileen Martin
Work
June 27, 2021
I graduated from HSHS with Kathy. I always enjoyed the times we spent in homeroom, classes and lunchtimes. We lost touch after that, but fond memories live on. Sending my deepest sympathy to her family.
Sue Wagenheim Davis
June 27, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Bill and Earl Schumacker and families. So sorry for your loss. Many great times with Kathy. Sincerely, Barbara & Ed Daley and Gibbons children.
Barbara Connolly Daley
Friend
June 27, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Kathy's family and friends. Kathy and I met while working for N. J. Bell and remined friends for years. She will be missed by many. <3
Lynne Lochel
June 27, 2021
