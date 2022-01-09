Fielis, Kathleen Anne (Smyth), - 74, of Little River, SC went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021. Kathleen, born on March 25, 1947 to James R. Smyth and Roberta M. Smyth in Camden, NJ, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Kathleen went on to graduate from Sterling High School in 1965. After graduating from high school, Kathleen went on to pursue a degree in Special Education at Rowan University followed later by a Masters Degree from Marygrove College. She started a long and successful career as a Special Education Teacher retiring from Ocean City Intermediate School. She fought for her students to have the resources they needed and for them to be "mainstreamed" into classes with other students to help them grow and be all they could be in the world. Family came first and her children and grandchildren were her greatest love and joy. Kathleen also loved having good times with her many friends from the schools she worked in, her communities where she lived and organizations she participated in like the Elks in Little River, SC. Kathleen loved to have fun and enjoyed a good party where she could laugh and spend time with friends and family. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. Kathleen Fielis was predeceased by her Father James R. Smyth, her mother Roberta M. Smyth, her brother Patrick Smyth, and her late husbands Allan Baccala and Joseph Fielis. She is survived by her sons Joseph Fielis and Michael Baccala along with his wife Christy Baccala and her three grandchildren James Baccala, Nina Baccala and Kate Baccala. She is also survived by her brother Richard Smyth, Sister-in-law Barbara Smyth, her niece Jacqueline Smyth and her spouse Sara Solomon along with their children Nessa Solomon Smyth and Nick Solomon Smyth. Her Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, January 14th at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathleen's name to The Tim Tebow Foundation for Night to Shine. Kathleen started arranging "proms" for special needs children in her classrooms back in the 1970's. This was part of her passion to give all people in society the joys of a celebration. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
. For more information and memories of Kathleen, visit https://everloved.com/life-of/kathleen-fielis/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.