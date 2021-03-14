Flynn, Kathleen, - 72, of Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home on March 11. Kathleen was born in Philadelphia and raised in Germantown until she was 7 years old. Her family moved to the salty shores of Ocean City, NJ where she lived until this year. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents John and Geraldine Flynn(Kelley). Kathleen attended St. Augustine School and graduated high school as a Holy Spirit Spartan. Kathleen is survived by 2 children Christine (Jim) Rieser and Fred (Traci) Masi and 3 grandchildren Shane Cummings, Christoffer and Danielle Masi. Kathleen had fond memories of NY State Fairs with Christoffer and Danielle and cheering for Shane at all of his crew races as well as the many beach days and boardwalk nights that she spent with all of them. She loved being a Nana and was proud of the many accomplishments of her grandchildren and celebrated often with them with ice cream from Johnny Be Goods. We would be remiss to leave out her 4 legged grand babies. The pups Reilly, Murphy and Max always loved a visit from Nana as she always doled out the cookies and some good belly rubs. Kathleen spent more than 30 years in the South Jersey banking industry and may have opened your first passbook savings account, helped with your home loan or even taught you in the 70's how to use that weird machine called an ATM. She was known and respected by many in the community. She would always accommodate anyone that needed a place to stay for their beach vacation. Kathleen loved when her siblings came back to Ocean City for visits as it gave her an excuse to stock up on TastyCakes, Johnson's Popcorn and enjoy takeout dinners from Voltacos or maybe Hickmans Seafood. She also enjoyed visits to Florida to see her surviving sisters and brothers, Gerard Flynn, Maureen (Jeff) Gove and Mim Flynn with a few opportunities to visit the West Coast clan, Geraldine (Mike) Morrison, Mary Flynn and Marianne (Jack) DeGoede. While invited many times she never made it to Maine to see where her brother Jack (Lorna) Flynn called home but did enjoy the times they were together. With the family spread across the country she loved family weddings as they were times the family came together and also gave her a chance to show off her moves like Jagger on the dance floor. She loved her family and was grateful for how the relationships with her siblings grew as they each grew older and found great joy in being the Aunt at the beach to her 15 nieces and nephews. Kathleen enjoyed traveling and some highlights for her were her trips to Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, Napa/San Francisco and finally across the pond to London for her 70th birthday. She had talked about traveling more and our hope is that with angels wings she is soaring and seeing all the places she missed while here with us. Our comfort comes in knowing we will see her smile in every Ocean City sunset and hear her joyous laugh as the waves touch the shoreline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Humane Society, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.