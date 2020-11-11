Yarwood, Kathleen Huck, - 74, of Ocean City, died on November 6, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. She was 74. Born on August 30, 1946, in Reading, PA to the late Irene Gring Huck and Bernard J. Huck Jr., Kathy was a 1964 graduate of Reading High School and a 1968 graduate of Millersville University. Before moving to Ocean City in 2004, she resided in Audubon, Pa for 32 years with her husband Bill and two children. She taught French in the Rose Tree-Media School district as a FLES teacher before staying home to raise a family. She returned to work as a computer programmer, last working at the Vanguard Group in 2001. Kathy was very active with the Catholic Church and attended Mass every morning. She served as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at Wesley Manor and visiting shut-ins. Her family was her great joy and passion. She also had a keen interest in French culture and language and was part of a Francophile group which meets weekly to socialize and converse in French. She is survived by her husband, Bill of 52 years, her daughter Kristie May of West Grove, PA; her son Michael of Oakland, CA, and his wife Adelaide Papazoglou; her four grandchildren Sophie and Jackson May and Alcyone Papazoglou Yarwood and Galen Papazoglou Yarwood. Also, her sister, Susan Walley (Robert) of Shoemakersville and her brother John (Anne) Huck of Bowmansville as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday morning, November 12th at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of Mass. Burial will be private for family members at Valley Forge Memorial Cemetery, Valley Forge, PA the following day. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to St. Damien's Parish at 1337 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.