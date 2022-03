Nicholson, Kathleen S., - 88, of Mayetta, born 4/5/1932 passed 3/1/2021 She was predeceased by father Edward Conklin Sr 1982, mother Katie Conklin 1987, beloved husband Edgar Nicholson 1993, sister Alma Grant 1959, brother Edward Conklin Jr 2007. She is survived by sister Betty Fraser of Tuckerton and many loving family members. Graveside services will be held March 12, 2021 1:00pm at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2021.