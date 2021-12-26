Sophia, Kathleen A. (nee Gallagher), - 82, of Ocean View, passed away at the age of 82 in the hands of Autumn Lake Healthcare in Ocean View New Jersey on Sunday December 19, 2021. Though no one was ready to say goodbye to this lovely human, one could say that she has had a good life. Kathy was born in Passaic, NJ to Frances and John Gallagher. The sister to an older brother John Gallagher, (predeceased) and a younger sister, Judith Gallagher Desmond. She attended Ryder College where she met and married Robert Louis Sophia. They eventually expanded their family with three beautiful children living in Trenton, NJ, Levittown, PA, and Pittsburgh, PA before settling in in Danbury, CT. There Kathy became a real estate agent and actively participated in politics, serving as a Council Woman for the city of Danbury. She held a job at the Danbury Police Department for over 30 years before her retirement. At the Police Department and throughout the community she was always known for very social nature. After retiring, she moved to Ocean View, NJ and was soon followed by her daughter Kimberly and her family who now reside in Cape May Court House, NJ. An active mother and grandmother, Kathy is now survived by her children Richard Sophia of Poughquag, NY, and Kimberly Sophia Enteado of Cape May Court House, NJ. Being the strong woman that most knew her as, Kathy had to experience the worst heartbreak of all when she lost her son Robert Sophia Jr. of Burlington, VT, in 2018 to the same disease that would eventually take her. Though heart broken in some ways, she was given the gift of grandchildren, Megan (and Peter), Sara (and Darren), Katie, Jack, and Mackenzie. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Camden and Audrey. Kathy is also survived by her "adopted" family, having become a second mother to almost everyone she's crossed paths with. She is known for her kind and outgoing nature which earned her the memorable nickname "Big G." Kathy had many friends from the Dennis Township school district, and the shopping center not 5 minutes from her home, (where she would talk to anyone who would listen). Feeding the whole of the local wildlife, she became the cliche crazy cat lady we all know and love. Kathy has made herself known to the community throughout her life and she will be deeply missed by all. Her Memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday, January 4th at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 26, 2021.