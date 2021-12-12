Tuthill, Kathleen A. (Kilcher), - 81, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, went home to our Lord on December 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester MA. She is survived by her son Richard M Tuthill, his wife Angela and daughters Lily and Joy of Auburn MA, her son Timothy R. Tuthill of Tampa FL, her siblings: Robert C. Johnson and his wife Kathy of Bluffton, IN; Jack Kilcher and his wife Pat of Harleysville PA; Marie Kilcher of Galloway, NJ; Patricia Haeffner and her husband Mark of Galloway, NJ, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Tuthill, her son Matthew J. Tuthill, and her grandson Matthew R. Tuthill. Kathleen was born in Atlantic City Hospital and lived many years in Bluffton IN. She graduated in 1958 from Rockcreek High School, Wells County, Indiana and attended secretarial school in Nebraska, landing a job in Washington DC with the FDA. She then returned to Atlantic City to live with her grandmother and work at a bank, where she met Richard. They were married in Bluffton IN in 1962. Kathleen was then a homemaker and mother, raising their three sons in Northfield NJ. In later years, Richard and Kathleen had a house built and moved to Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Kathleen loved Elvis Presley, NASCAR, and being in the company of those she loved. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cancer Center in her name. There will be a funeral service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ on December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM followed immediately by a graveside service and burial at Atlantic City Cemetery Greenwood section.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.