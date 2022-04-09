Doerr, Kathy Helen (Fehr), - 64, of Marmora, devoted mother & wife, charitable citizen, and loving friend, peacefully exited the mortal world on March 26th with her family by her side. Kathy was born on January 5, 1958 in Rome, NY, a town she would often return to for half & half cookies, to Donald and Barbara Fehr. At the age of two, the Fehr's relocated to Northfield, NJ, where Kathy learned the value of good citizenship from her mother. In 6th Grade, at the Mill Road School, Kathy met her future husband, Allan Doerr. Kathy, never one to stray from her ways, decided as a child that nursing was her chosen path. She ultimately obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Alfred University and maintained her license until the very end. Kathy worked at Atlantic City Medical Center – Mainland and was subsequently a nurse in the vent unit at Linwood Convalescent Center. Nursing was always secondary to Kathy's true calling: motherhood. Selflessly devoted to her three boys, Kathy was omnipresent in the schools as a room mom, after school as a Den Mom, and on the weekend at church. Once "retired" from nursing, Kathy remained on call for her kids, their friends, and the neighborhood at large. Quietly devoted to her faith, Kathy was a lifelong member of Pleasantville Presbyterian/Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church. Kathy, a crafter, immersed herself in quilting as her parental obligations declined (slightly). In addition to her involvement with the Gilda's Club, South Shore Stitchers, Ryan's Cases for Smiles, and South Jersey Quilts of Valor, she taught sewing at the Wildwood Community Center after school program and frequently donated her quilts for auction to various causes. The family extends its gratitude to all of Kathy's care providers, but most importantly her cousin Bonnie, who provided exceptional bedside care and guidance in the final days. Surviving Kathy are her Husband of 38 years, Allan, sons Jeff (Chelsea), Mark (Maggie), and John (Alyssa). Also surviving are her grandson Bradley, best friend and sister, Dr. Karen D'Alessandro (Victor), brothers Kurt & Kevin (Maru) Fehr, 12 nieces and nephews, 3 grandnieces & nephew and several informally adopted daughters (she already had enough sons). Kathy is predeceased by her parents Donald and Barbara Fehr and her grandson James. Kathy's devotion to her children, friends, community, and strangers leaves an incredible legacy that will no doubt inspire others in the years to come. In lieu of flowers, donations in the spirit of Kathy's service can be made to: Ryan's Case for Smiles Southern New Jersey c/o Sharon Cadwell 755 RT. 9 G/17 Cape May, NJ 08204 Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 16th, 11am at Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Masks are optional, as is wearing black. Those able to attend are kindly asked to RSVP with the Doerr Family in advance. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 9, 2022.