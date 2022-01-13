O'Hagan, Kathy, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, in the presence of loving family members, and the song "Isn't She Lovely" playing on the radio. She was born in Jersey City on February 2, 1950. Kathy began her career at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and continued working in the telecommunications industry in various management positions for more than 30 years. In her retirement she played an active role in ensuring the priests of the church could retire comfortably through the generosity of the Church Pension Group, Credo. Kathy loved the Lord Jesus and was very active in her church, St Mark & All Saints Church. A lover of travel and history, Kathy visited many countries across 6 continents. Her other interests included quilting, needlepoint, cards & mahjong with friends, genealogy, Broadway musicals and caring for her toy poodle, Molly. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her mother, Kathleen (Kay) Noone; her father, Deacon Thomas H Noone, Jr.; her brother, John M. Noone; and step-grandson, Michael Marbach. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas P Noone (wife, Bobbi) and Matthew F Noone (wife, Tracy); her sister, Veronica Gailing (husband, Stephen). She is also survived by her stepson, Kevin O'Hagan (wife, Judy); her stepdaughter, Kim Marbach; and her step-granddaughter, Ashley O'Hagan. Kathy leaves behind nine nieces and nephews. Family will receive family and friends on Saturday, February 5, at 10am at St Mark and All Saints Episcopal Church, 429 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11am at the church. Interment will be private. If you plan to attend the service virtually and are a Facebook subscriber, please visit the church's page (St. Mark & All Saints Church). If you are not a subscriber, you can still access the worship service by going to www.facebook.com/SMASnj
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rector's Discretionary Fund of St Mark and All Saints; South Jersey Community Food Bank, or Doctors Without Borders
. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.