The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Kathy O'Hagan
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
O'Hagan, Kathy, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, in the presence of loving family members, and the song "Isn't She Lovely" playing on the radio. She was born in Jersey City on February 2, 1950. Kathy began her career at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and continued working in the telecommunications industry in various management positions for more than 30 years. In her retirement she played an active role in ensuring the priests of the church could retire comfortably through the generosity of the Church Pension Group, Credo. Kathy loved the Lord Jesus and was very active in her church, St Mark & All Saints Church. A lover of travel and history, Kathy visited many countries across 6 continents. Her other interests included quilting, needlepoint, cards & mahjong with friends, genealogy, Broadway musicals and caring for her toy poodle, Molly. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her mother, Kathleen (Kay) Noone; her father, Deacon Thomas H Noone, Jr.; her brother, John M. Noone; and step-grandson, Michael Marbach. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas P Noone (wife, Bobbi) and Matthew F Noone (wife, Tracy); her sister, Veronica Gailing (husband, Stephen). She is also survived by her stepson, Kevin O'Hagan (wife, Judy); her stepdaughter, Kim Marbach; and her step-granddaughter, Ashley O'Hagan. Kathy leaves behind nine nieces and nephews. Family will receive family and friends on Saturday, February 5, at 10am at St Mark and All Saints Episcopal Church, 429 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11am at the church. Interment will be private. If you plan to attend the service virtually and are a Facebook subscriber, please visit the church's page (St. Mark & All Saints Church). If you are not a subscriber, you can still access the worship service by going to www.facebook.com/SMASnj. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rector's Discretionary Fund of St Mark and All Saints; South Jersey Community Food Bank, or Doctors Without Borders. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Mark and All Saints Episcopal Church
429 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ
Feb
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St Mark and All Saints Episcopal Church
429 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ronnie: Wishing you, the entire family and friends peace, great memories, and love.
EStacia Arriaga Mehta
Work
February 9, 2022
Heartfelt sympathy to all for the loss of your loved one. She will live on in the memories she created with her kind and loving ways. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Nancy Witman Sheehy
January 21, 2022
Prayer to family and all she touched. Kathy was a person who was not able to hide her heart. Supported myself and Bonnie during our time @ St Mark and All Saints. RIP AND REST WELL KATHY.
Brian M Bishop
Friend
January 14, 2022
