McGuire, Kay F., - 88, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed peacefully, at home, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease and is now reunited with her loving husband, John. Born November 14, 1932 in Laurel, Delaware, the only child of the late Loran Beach and Edna Jane (Donohue) Ellis. Spending most of her childhood and early adult years in Laurel, Kay graduated from P.S. duPont High School in 1950. She was an administrative assistant and was active in the USO where she met her husband whom she married on April 23, 1960. As an Air Force wife arriving in New Jersey, she and John settled in the CloverLeaf section of Mays Landing, from there Laureldale, and finally in The Fairways. Many happy and fond memories and lasting friendships were made during those times. Early on, Kay was in the first group of crossing guards employed by the Mays Landing Police Department of Hamilton Township. She was a past member of OES. Kay, along with her husband John, was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing, their food pantry, and United Methodist Women's group. While she and John's health was still good, they enjoyed weekly dinners out – Friday night at The Pub ad Sunday at The Crab Trap. They also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casinos, visiting Cape Cod, Reno, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and trips with their grandson Billy. Kay was predeceased by her husband, John J. McGuire (March 2018). She is survived by her son John F. McGuire, daughter-in-law Liz Diaz, grandsons William "Billy" McGuire, Hector Mercado (and family), daughter Lorna J. Partin, son-in-law Thom, and grandson Tommy 3rd. We love you Mom/Mom Mom. We will miss you, so rest easy. Hi Mom, how are you doing? With at least one thumb pointed up, "Fine & Dandy" she would respond. A special thank you to the following who cared for Mom over the years: Dr. Kevin Hunter, Dr. Michael Lurakis, Shari Kaminski APN, MaryAnn Michelfelder, RN, Caregivers Emmanuel Kutesa and Edgar "Sam" Mensa-Wood, NJ Home Health Hospice, and special longtime friend Dorris Bird. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 6, from 10-11:30 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 3, 2021.