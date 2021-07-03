Your Mother was a terrific, loving friend. Quick story!! Kay always sat in the back pew at church and during the last Hym the choir stood in front of Kay and generally were singing and Swaying. I asked Kay if that bothed her, she said " no but the swaying made her dizzy. She always remembered to call me when the Woman´s Society had their Christmas dinner at the pub, she was my best customer hen I sold Christmas cookies for my other church´s Mission Programs. I´ll miss her but am so happy she and John are together once more in Heaven.

Beverly Dinger Friend July 5, 2021