Keith Peterson
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Peterson, Keith, - 62, of Milmay, NJ passed away early Tuesday morning September 14, 2021 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ. Keith was born in Bridgeton, NJ, raised in Vineland and was a longtime resident of Milmay, NJ. He was the son of the late Sadie (Profeta) & Paul J. Peterson. He was also pre deceased by his brother, Christopher A. "Chris" Phillips. Before his health failed, Keith was employed by the State of N.J., Dept of Corrections as a maintenance technician at Southern State Correctional Facility, Delmont, NJ. He had previously worked at the Vineland Developmental Center and at National Freight. Keith enjoyed deer hunting, fishing & crabbing. Keith is survived by his companion; Tina Dillon, Son: Keith C. Peterson, Brother: Paul & wife Patti Peterson, Nephew; Paul Peterson & Niece; Joanna Spohn & husband Tyler, Great nephew; Sterling Spohn, mother of his son; Robin Peterson. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday 9/21 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:30 PM. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
Sep
21
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
Pancoast Funeral Home
