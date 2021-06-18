Clam Man, we will miss so very much. Our porch talks, waiting to see your handsome face, as you road that bike of yours(everyday), the laughs we shared, the tears we shared, your kind heart was endless...Most of all the love you gave Maria. Dear Friend, our door is always open for you, phone is always on. Your porch or ours. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Touch your heart, Kelly will always be with you... Love you

Jo June 18, 2021