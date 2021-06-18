Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly Burns
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Burns, Kelly, - 51, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home. He was born in Biloxi, MS. residing there, prior to moving to Tuckerton. Kelly worked as a self-employed commercial clammer. Kelly was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Maria VanLenten. He is survived by his wife Maria Burns, step-children Anthony and Christina, sister Tessy, brother Kenny, 4 nieces, 7 nephews, 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, and his in-laws, that loved him as their own. A gathering of friends and family will be Monday, June 21, 2021, from 1-3 PM, with a service at 3 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street, Tuckerton, NJ
Jun
21
Service
3:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street, Tuckerton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Clam Man, we will miss so very much. Our porch talks, waiting to see your handsome face, as you road that bike of yours(everyday), the laughs we shared, the tears we shared, your kind heart was endless...Most of all the love you gave Maria. Dear Friend, our door is always open for you, phone is always on. Your porch or ours. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Touch your heart, Kelly will always be with you... Love you
Jo
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results