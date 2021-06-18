Burns, Kelly, - 51, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home. He was born in Biloxi, MS. residing there, prior to moving to Tuckerton. Kelly worked as a self-employed commercial clammer. Kelly was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Maria VanLenten. He is survived by his wife Maria Burns, step-children Anthony and Christina, sister Tessy, brother Kenny, 4 nieces, 7 nephews, 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, and his in-laws, that loved him as their own. A gathering of friends and family will be Monday, June 21, 2021, from 1-3 PM, with a service at 3 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 18, 2021.