Cooke, Kelly L., - 56, of Galloway, passed away February 28, 2021. The world lost a beloved mother, wife, sister and daughter. Kelly battled serious illnesses for many years, but it never stopped her from giving out the best hugs and the best advice. Kelly passed after fighting with all her strength and surrounded by her husband of 38 years, Brian. Kelly was born in Japan on September 5th, 1964 where her first love, her father, was stationed in the Navy. Kelly prided herself as being a mother, first and foremost, and spent the last 16 years being a stay-at-home mom to her youngest daughter, Rylee, who was her miracle baby and her pride and joy. Kelly is survived by her beloved husband, Brian, and their children Kirstyn, Jacquelyn, Sean and Rylee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rosie, Brian, Irelyn, Nathan, Lilyana and Harper; and her sisters, Dee Fagan and Kim Goebel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Jack Guckes. Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Kelly at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ on Saturday, March 6th from 10:30am to 12pm. Following the viewing will be the burial at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held outdoors in late Spring. The family will send additional information at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America. Kelly will forever be remembered as the Warrior Woman. Nobody else held me so tight Or made me feel so right No one's eyes shined so bright with love As my mom, who is now high above. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.