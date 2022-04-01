Merlino, Kelly K., - 31, of Mays Landing, cherished daughter of the late Kimmy Kelly, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. She grew up in Egg Harbor Twp. and attended school there. She is survived by her father Tony Merlino, a brother Anthony Merlino, Jr., a sister Toni Merlino, and a stepbrother Jason D'Amato all of Florida. Kelly is also survived by her uncles, Billy (Joyce) and Frankie Kelly, numerous cousins and her treasured Gizmo. She is predeceased by her beloved grandparents Peggy and Frank Kelly and her uncles Richard and Michael. Kelly had many thoughtful, generous and special friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness and her love of animals. A memorial service will be held for Kelly on Monday, April 4th from 7pm to 9pm at the Hope All Day Foundation, 701 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Burial will be Tuesday, April 5th at 11am in Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery at English Creek & Tilton Roads in the Pomona section of Egg Harbor Twp. A donation in Kelly's memory, can be made to the Hope All Day Foundation at Hopeallday.org/donate
or to any animal rescue charity of your choice
. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.