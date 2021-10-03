Menu
Kenneth Joseph Adamo
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Adamo, Kenneth Joseph, - 88, of Mays Landing, began his eternal nap on September 22, 2021. Kenneth was born in Millville, NJ to Anthony and May Adamo in 1933 and later moved to McKee City, NJ where his parents owned McKee City Farmer's Exchange. He went to Pleasantville High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from North Carolina State University--"Go Wolfpack!" While in college, Ken met his wife Frances, and they were married in Raleigh, NC in 1954. They soon moved to McKee City, NJ where Ken was co-owner and President of McKee City Distributors, Inc. Ken and Fran had four children and enjoyed many activities together. They traveled in their various RVs throughout the country, owned motorcycles, played bridge, and hosted many social events. Ken was a past president of the Egg Harbor Township Athletic Association and coached baseball. Ken was an active tennis player into his 80's. Ken and Fran enjoyed their "winter home" at Siesta Bay in Fort Myers, FL for more than 25 years. Sadly, Fran passed away after 58 years of marriage in 2013. For the past 7 years, Ken was in a loving relationship with Ann Lutz whom he met at Siesta Bay. They enjoyed going to dances, dinners, and socializing with Siesta Bay friends. When in NJ, they enjoyed the Ocean City boardwalk and concerts. They also went to St. Louis Cardinal games when in Missouri. Ken will always be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. At moments of frustration, those around him were bound to hear "ain't nothin' easy" followed by a few choice words. Those close to him quickly learned not to take his napkin as it still had many more meals left in it, and of course, to NEVER stack the dishes! On any given afternoon, you could find Ken watching a Phillies game, but somehow also loved the Yankees. Go figure. As a Phillies fan, he attended games at Shibe Park/Connie Mack Stadium, Veteran's Stadium, as well as Citizen's Bank Park. He will forever and always be remembered as DOD (Dear Ole Dad), FIL (Father-in-Law), and GPop A. Ken is survived by Ann Lutz, his brother Bob Adamo, and his four children Deborah (Bob) DiStefano, Daniel (Cathy) Adamo, Diane (Al) Pustizzi, and Douglas (Darleen) Adamo. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Courtney Conover, Kenneth (Christy) Bergeron, Matthew Bergeron, Rachel DiStefano, Dana (Barry) DiStefano, Rebecca (Scott) Adamo, and Samuel (Jazmin) Adamo; and his great-grandchildren Alex Wade, Aidan Skow, and Nathan Bergeron. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Frances, and son-in-law Anthony DiStefano. A special thank you to the staff of Woodview Estates in Mays Landing and AtlantiCare Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Friends and family members are invited to a visitation and viewing to be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ followed by a short service. Interment will be privately held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AtlantiCare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-5102, or a charity of one's choice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Oct
5
Service
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our most Sincere Coldolences to the entire Adamo Family for the loss of your Beloved.
Sherry Bragg and family
Friend
October 6, 2021
I remember visiting the McKee City farmer's exchange on a school outing from McKee City school in the early 1950s. Then a few years later I used to ride my bike and get ammo for my .22 rifle there, that was back when the original store was there before the fire..Sorry for your loss may he rest in peace.
ken waldorf
Friend
October 5, 2021
I met Ken, in the 8th Grade at Cardiff School, and he continued in my Classes until we Graduated in June 1950. He was the youngest one in 8th grade.
DICK SQUIRES
School
October 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
September 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
September 30, 2021
