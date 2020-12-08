Davis, Kenneth Milton, - 86, of Atlantic City, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born April 19, 1934, in Atlantic City, and was the third child of Carl and Rosa Davis. Ken attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and Graduated with the class of 1952. After high school he served his Country honorably as a member of the United States Navy. We would be remiss if we did not cite here that both of his parents were dynamite cooks. Ken had culinary chef like skills and would present food tables of explicit delight for all. He was the "Host with the Most". Kenny was the person behind the Davis Family Cookouts first at the family home on Lexington Avenue, then at his homes in Philadelphia and Venice Park. Ken's culinary skills led him to create a catering business named "I AM EXPENSIVE" that serviced the Black Elites of Philadelphia. Ken returned to Atlantic City and worked as a a slot mechanic for Resorts Casino, after he retired from the federal government. Ken was predeceased by: his parents; siblings, Carl, Frank, Mike and Audrey. He is survived by: his nephews, Carl Davis, III., Michael, Kenneth and Justin Davis; nieces, Cheryl Davis-Webster, Yolanda Reed, Michele Davis and Sakeenah Davis; uncle, Archie Strickland, Best Friend/Brother, Ronald Braithwaite; and a host of great nephews; nieces and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.