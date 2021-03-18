Feaster, Bishop Kenneth L., - 83, of Egg Harbor City, presiding Bishop and Sr. Pastor of the Mt. Carmel Holy Church of The Lord Jesus, Inc. in Camden, New Jersey. Transitioned peacefully to glory Friday, March 5, 2021 at home in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey with his family by his side. He will be forever known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, confidant, bible believing, God fearing man of God. Kenneth was born to the late Alice B. Drake and Frank Feaster on August 28, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kenneth was educated in the Philadelphia school system and graduated from Overbrook High School. While in high school, Bishop was active in cross country track and nicknamed "The Champ" by his teammates. He participated and won many track meets including the famous, Penn Relays. After graduation, he went on to attend West Virginia State College. On August 15, 1965, Bishop Kenneth L. Feaster was united in holy matrimony to the late First Lady Annette Donaldson, daughter of the late Deacon James and Edith Donaldson of Atlantic City, New Jersey. They were married at the Shiloh Baptist Church located on Ohio and Arctic Ave., which is now the New Shiloh Baptist Church on 701 Atlantic Ave. From this union, Bishop Kenneth and First Lady Feaster were given from God three daughters: Kimberly, Tracy and Wendy. They were also blessed with three grandchildren: Kelli, Whitney and Kenneth (Kc). Two great-grand Kori and Kelsi and two Sons-in-law: Wallace Amado Jr. Billy Tillar. In 1964 Bishop began working for Whitmyer Bros. Inc. in Folsom, NJ, which later became Fletcher Creamer Bros for 38 years in which he retired in 2002. He also was a shop steward for the Heavy Laborers Union Local 172, where he was an active member for 40 years. Bishop became Pastor of the Mt. Carmel Holy Church of Philadelphia, PA in 1968 and later became Pastor of the Mt. Carmel Holy Church in Camden, NJ until his present death. Bishop's wife of 53 years, First Lady Annette Feaster preceded him to glory in 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters: Kimberly Amado (Wallace) of Egg Harbor City, NJ, Tracy Tillar (Billy) of Egg Harbor City, NJ and Wendy Feaster of Egg Harbor City, NJ Grandchildren: Kelli, Whitney, KC, Richard and Trinitee, Two great-grand: Kori and Kels, 2 sisters-in-law: Rosalind A. Clayton of Jacksonville, FL and Vandora Scott, Stratford, NJ, Brother-in-law Anthony Donaldson (Yvonne) Atlantic City, NJ, Cousins Sheila Collins and Celeste Dodd, Goddaughter Sharene Jerkins and special daughters Denisa Gadson and Latonya Smith and special son Rickey Gadson. A viewing service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 5PM until 7PM at Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. Also, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 viewing from 9AM until 11AM, at The Perfecting Church 274 Delsea Drive Sewell, NJ Services at 11AM. Burial: Private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.