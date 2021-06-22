Menu
Kenneth E. Hahn
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ
Hahn, Kenneth E., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with his Savior on June 19, 2021. Ken was born in Atlantic City to the late Ernest and Jennie (nee Tibberine) Hahn. He attended Atlantic City schools, graduating from Atlantic City High School. He then attended and graduated with the first graduating class of Atlantic Community College and went on to earn a degree in Science Education from Rowan University. In 1972 he married his loving wife, Kathleen (nee Morrison) Hahn. They had two children, Kenneth Hahn and Elizabeth Peele. He began his working career as a science teacher in the Absecon schools. He later became Vineyard Manager for Gross's Winery in Galloway Township until it's closing. He completed his career as an insurance adjuster with Plymouth Rock. Through each of his careers he was known for his work ethic. Most importantly, he was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and friend of the highest quality. He loved woodworking. Being a lifelong learner, he perfected his skills and used them to help others. He and his son took on various projects together. In his early years he loved to hunt and fish. In later life he took pride in his garden, sharing his vegetables with family and friends. Most recently, he enjoyed making homemade jelly for his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Ken especially treasured family gatherings. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathleen; son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Hahn and daughter, Elizabeth (Matt) Peele of Virginia; his sister, Kathy (Don) Shannon; brothers, Ernest (Carrie) Hahn and Gerald (Donna) Hahn; brother-in-law, John (Loretta) Morrison; grandchildren, Grace, Gabriel, Sadie Jean and Leah and many nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, June 23rd 10:30 am at Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ. No viewing prior to service. Burial immediately following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, Mays Landing. Ken's father was a World War II veteran, so Ken had a heart for veterans. For those wishing to make a donation, contributions may be made to Jack Helmer, Director of Valor Campus Veterans at www.give.CRU.org (search Jack Helmer). Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Linwood Community Church
1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
Attended ACC with Kenny and Kathy. Sad to see Kenny passed. He was a really great kid at ACC. His kids should know what a really nice person he was in the late 60's. He contributed a lot to ACC. I was happy to be in the same graduating class of 1968, ACC 1st graduating class.
Steve Dunn
School
June 30, 2021
Kathy, I am so very sorry to hear of Ken's passing. I remember him fondly the Belhaven gang. He always was an amazing man. Sending my heartfelt sympathy to you and family
Gayle
Work
June 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences and prayers.
Fran and Sarah Wise
Other
June 23, 2021
I am shocked and saddened. I worked with Ken from his first pru days until his retirement. He was one of a kind. Solid ,honest, compassionate. I am sorry for your loss.
Charlie Conte
June 23, 2021
Kathy, so sorry to hear of Ken´s passing. May God bless you and your family with strength during this time. May your memories give you comfort.
Judith Haverstick
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mr. Hahn taught me science 1976 n 1977. He was a great man and teacher. The only science class I ever liked. Send condolences to the family.
Dana Boucher
School
June 22, 2021
We knew Ken from his early days with Pru and forward. Always a man of integrity and kindness. Please accept our deepest sympathies .
Christine and Adele
Work
June 22, 2021
