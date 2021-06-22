Hahn, Kenneth E., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with his Savior on June 19, 2021. Ken was born in Atlantic City to the late Ernest and Jennie (nee Tibberine) Hahn. He attended Atlantic City schools, graduating from Atlantic City High School. He then attended and graduated with the first graduating class of Atlantic Community College and went on to earn a degree in Science Education from Rowan University. In 1972 he married his loving wife, Kathleen (nee Morrison) Hahn. They had two children, Kenneth Hahn and Elizabeth Peele. He began his working career as a science teacher in the Absecon schools. He later became Vineyard Manager for Gross's Winery in Galloway Township until it's closing. He completed his career as an insurance adjuster with Plymouth Rock. Through each of his careers he was known for his work ethic. Most importantly, he was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and friend of the highest quality. He loved woodworking. Being a lifelong learner, he perfected his skills and used them to help others. He and his son took on various projects together. In his early years he loved to hunt and fish. In later life he took pride in his garden, sharing his vegetables with family and friends. Most recently, he enjoyed making homemade jelly for his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Ken especially treasured family gatherings. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathleen; son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Hahn and daughter, Elizabeth (Matt) Peele of Virginia; his sister, Kathy (Don) Shannon; brothers, Ernest (Carrie) Hahn and Gerald (Donna) Hahn; brother-in-law, John (Loretta) Morrison; grandchildren, Grace, Gabriel, Sadie Jean and Leah and many nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, June 23rd 10:30 am at Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ. No viewing prior to service. Burial immediately following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, Mays Landing. Ken's father was a World War II veteran, so Ken had a heart for veterans. For those wishing to make a donation, contributions may be made to Jack Helmer, Director of Valor Campus Veterans at www.give.CRU.org
(search Jack Helmer). Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 22, 2021.