Kenny, sympathy to your love, Patti, and your families. I met you in February 1982. I was 21. Thank you for being my friend since then. And, thank you for being my confildante and friend throughout all the years. You never let my divorce from Frank get in the way of our friendship. The memories of Ventnor Beach House, Best Man No. 2 at my wedding to Frank Motti (founder of the band "Full House" in 1968), Billy's Pub, THE MED, Melody Lounge, after gig breakfasts,12th Street South fritatas! Sharing the iron, working out together. Your philosophy and smile will always be our rainbow. You will always be in my heart and soul. I'll be looking for you sliding and spinning across the dance floor od Heaven! Love you forever!

Lisa Ontiveros-Rivell December 14, 2020