Kenneth Scott Jeremiah
1942 - 2020
Jeremiah, Kenneth Scott , - 78, of Northfield, New Jersey passed from COVID-19 on December 4, 2020, at Shore Hospital in Somers Point, New Jersey. Kenny was born on November 22, 1942, in Ozone Park, New York. He gained International fame touring with Janis Joplin, Donna Summer, The Beach Boys, and Eric Clapton. Kenny was featured on the television shows American Bandstand, Johnny Carson, The Joey Bishop Show, and Hullabaloo. Kenny was the founding member of the gold record award-winning "The Soul Survivors" music group. The song "Expressway to Your Heart" was Kenny's first gold record which ushered in the era of "The Sound of Philadelphia" founded by Gamble & Huff. He performed with Scorpion and Roman Candle In 1975 and toured throughout Europe with "Shirley & Company" performing their number one hit "Shame, Shame, Shame", which gave him his second gold record. Following the world tour, Kenny formed a 44-year musical partnership with Bob Hunter creating Full House, and The Jeremiah Hunter Band. Kenny spent the past five decades as a South Jersey resident. He was a great entertainer and a generous philanthropist to many charities. Everyone loved Kenny, he was an Icon. Kenny served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the "The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia". In 2017 Kenny was awarded a plaque on the Philadelphia Walk of Fame as being known as one of the pioneers of "Blue Eyed Soul and a legend in the R&B world. Kenny was a broadcaster for many years in Vineland, N.J. on WVLT Cruisin' 92.1 FM with his radio partner and friend D.J. Pepper Paul. In 2020 Kenny received the Philadelphia Blue Sapphire "Salute to Service Award". Kenny's remarkable energy and age-defying youthful looks made him a favorite live performer for generations of fans, who continued to enjoy his performances leading right up to the weeks before he unexpectedly became ill and passed. He is survived by Patricia DelSordo, his loving relationship of 29 years; his best friend and brother Al Jeremiah and wife Gail; his nephew Albert John Jeremiah, many cousins, and is pre-deceased by his niece Nicole Jeremiah, Father Albert Jeremiah, Sr. and Mother Sofia Jeremiah (nee Brucino). "A special Note to Kenny, from brother Al Jeremiah" - Ken my brother you were "One-in-a-Million" to all of us. Life without you will never be the same to me and my family. We are all broken-hearted, we love you and will miss you dearly, you will always be in our hearts and prayers forever We fear no evil knowing you and Nicole are at our side giving us courage. AMEN. A Memorial Service for Kenny will be announced in the future, to be held responsibly with everyone's health and safety in mind. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. I met Kenny & the band "Full House" at Phillips aka Delaratos night club in Absecon that my sister frequently visited. We made it a point to go when we knew the band was coming. R.I.P. Kenny
Ana
December 24, 2020
I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU SINGING AND DANCING IN BILLYS PUB WHEN I WORKED AS COCKTAILS IN BALLYS CASINO BACK IN 1982-ISH. I AM SO SO SHOCKED BY THIS. MAY YOU RIP PEACE DEAR KENNY. YOU WILL FOREVER REMAIN IN ALL OF OUR HEARTS AND IN OUR WONDERFUL MEMORIES. GOD BLESS YOU.
LINDA MOONEY
December 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Kenny. Your spirit and kindness will truly be missed. Treasured memories I will never forget. Condolences to your family.
Karen Fuscia
December 15, 2020
Kenny, sympathy to your love, Patti, and your families. I met you in February 1982. I was 21. Thank you for being my friend since then. And, thank you for being my confildante and friend throughout all the years. You never let my divorce from Frank get in the way of our friendship. The memories of Ventnor Beach House, Best Man No. 2 at my wedding to Frank Motti (founder of the band "Full House" in 1968), Billy's Pub, THE MED, Melody Lounge, after gig breakfasts,12th Street South fritatas! Sharing the iron, working out together. Your philosophy and smile will always be our rainbow. You will always be in my heart and soul. I'll be looking for you sliding and spinning across the dance floor od Heaven! Love you forever!
Lisa Ontiveros-Rivell
December 14, 2020
Rest In Peace. A wonderful man a talented man and a man that truly cared for so many. You will not be forgotten.
Toni Smart
December 13, 2020
Sincere condolences for your loss. Kenny was a kind and considerate man. Patty, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Margie Barrella
December 13, 2020
