I meet Ken during our training at the NJSP Academy in West Trenton during the winter months. I admired his work ethic and his motivation to successfully complete the training that we were enduring. We both did graduate and enter different fields within the division. Our paths crossed many times during our careers and we would reminisce about our academy days. I never heard any fellow troopers make any disparaging comments about Ken and in fact there were many commendatory comments for the outstanding work he did while serving in his various job assignments. Ken was a person to be emulated both in his professional and private life. He served both the citizens off his state and country with honor. I am proud to have known him and he will never be forgotten. A God fearing man I am certain that his Creator has reserved a special place for him in his Kingdom to reward him for all the good he had done during his life. May you Rest in Eternal peace Ken and my God bless you and grant your wife and family comfort during this trying time.

RICHARD T. Capitan #1961 Lt. (NJSP Ret.) Work December 27, 2021