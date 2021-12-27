Prescott, Kenneth David, Sr., - 86, of Pleasantville, Kenneth was born on November 25, 1935 and passed away on December 16, 2021 at Atlantic City Medical Center. This journey is an anthology of the life and times of Kenneth David Prescott, Sr., who spent most of his life in the Absecon/Pleasantville, NJ community. An Honorable Family Man, A Legend in Law Enforcement, Exemplary Military Officer, Civil Servant & Friend sharing his Family History for the next generation. Known to some as Kenny, Ken, Dad, Pop-pop, Brother and Uncle and to others in the community greeted as: Trooper Prescott, City Council President, Chief, and Commander, American Legion Post #81, Pleasantville and most important as "My friend Kenny". He was educated in the Absecon elementary school district and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1954. Kenneth received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Atlantic Community College. He proudly states that he graduated with his daughter, Norine Prescott Bailey who received her RN degree. Ken has been a devoted life member of The First Presbyterian Church of Absecon since 1960. In addition, he served as Trustee, Elder, a Session and the Chairman of the Cemetery Committee. Military and Law Enforcement Career: He graduated from the NJ State Police Academy in the 66th Class in 1965 and Kenneth was the 4th Black man in the State of NJ to graduate and the first to serve in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland County. Prescott has the distinction of being the first African American in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic County to hold two top positions in his Journey. He achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer3 in the US Army. Kenneth spent his entire Military Career attached to the US ARMY Station Northfield, NJ as a Reservist. As a member of the New Jersey State Troopers, he attained the rank of Detective Sergeant Ist Class. Prescott retired after serving 30 years in both positions. In 2019, He attended an event sponsored by the National Black State Troopers Coalition/Marshall C. Brown Chapter. It was his first opportunity to reunite with members from the first group of African American Troopers; Leon Adams, Charles Gray and Val Little. The event was a highlight of his career. Civilian Employment / NJ State DGE: After retiring from the US Army and the NJ State Police, Kenneth was employed by the NJ Department of Gaming and Enforcement with Offices at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, NJ. His love for the game of Golf and wanting to be active, Ken spent every summer for the past 20 years working on a Golf Course. He recently retired from the Atlantic City Country Club. While living in Myrtle Beach he spent his days working at the River Oaks Golf and Country Club and in Land O' Lakes, Florida Ken worked at The Groves Golf and Country Club. Of course, so that he could play for FREE! Community and Civic Service: Ken served as Vice President of Habitat for Humanity in Pleasantville. For 6 years. He assisted in building 6 homes in Atlantic County; Tampa, Fl. 4 homes and Myrtle Beach, SC 5 homes. He also traveled with his Presbyterian Church to assist in "builds" after Hurricane Katrina. Community Board Affiliations: Founding Member and Youth Golf Coordinator 10th year: K-Loc Healthy Kids a non-profit organization (organized in response to the Michelle Obama's Let us Move! And the NFL Play 60 for youth. National & South Jersey Chapter of NOBLE (Nat. Organ. of Black Law Enforcement Executives: Former NJ State Troopers Association Pleasantville High School '54' Reunion Committee Mainland/Pleasantville Post #81 Past Commander & Life Member (Santa Claus two years) Pleasantville Chapter AARP#5317 Founding member and Former Vice President Habitat for Humanity Former Vice President – 6 Years Apex Golf Association: American Red Cross Disaster Service, City of Pleasantville, NJ; Elected to City Council six consecutive terms Mayor Pro Temp and President for two terms; Chairperson of the Public Safety and Police Board; The Recreation and Sewer Committee. During his administration, Prescott served with Mayor Ralph Peterson, Sr., (The City's first African American Mayor). He is proud that during their terms in office, the City built a Recreation Center; The Pleasantville Library, a new Pleasantville High and Middle Schools. In addition, a new Athletic Field was completed. Prescott, was also "at the table" to discuss locating Sam's Club to the area. The important decision was made to "agree" that the CASH REGISTER was in the Pleasantville community and that the 3% sales tax was included. Prescott was proud to have served with the first two African American women on City Council. Now retired, but still active in the Community, Annie Smith, former Educator and Guidance Counselor at PHS along with Gail Pearsall. Kenneth was born on November 25, 1935 in Atlantic City to the late Theophilus and Catherine Crawford Prescott. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Wright Lockett and two step-sons, Frank Kevin Lockett, U.S Navy & Kyle A. Lockett. He also leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Norine Bailey (Lester, Sr.) Catherine Prescott, Roger, Sr. (Debbie) and Sarah Prescott (Irika), and numerous other relatives. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9 until 11am with a service at 11am at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville with Rev. Milton L. Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Church of Absecon Cemetery. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT CHURCH and CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.