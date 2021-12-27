Menu
Kenneth David Prescott Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Prescott, Kenneth David, Sr., - 86, of Pleasantville, Kenneth was born on November 25, 1935 and passed away on December 16, 2021 at Atlantic City Medical Center. This journey is an anthology of the life and times of Kenneth David Prescott, Sr., who spent most of his life in the Absecon/Pleasantville, NJ community. An Honorable Family Man, A Legend in Law Enforcement, Exemplary Military Officer, Civil Servant & Friend sharing his Family History for the next generation. Known to some as Kenny, Ken, Dad, Pop-pop, Brother and Uncle and to others in the community greeted as: Trooper Prescott, City Council President, Chief, and Commander, American Legion Post #81, Pleasantville and most important as "My friend Kenny". He was educated in the Absecon elementary school district and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1954. Kenneth received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Atlantic Community College. He proudly states that he graduated with his daughter, Norine Prescott Bailey who received her RN degree. Ken has been a devoted life member of The First Presbyterian Church of Absecon since 1960. In addition, he served as Trustee, Elder, a Session and the Chairman of the Cemetery Committee. Military and Law Enforcement Career: He graduated from the NJ State Police Academy in the 66th Class in 1965 and Kenneth was the 4th Black man in the State of NJ to graduate and the first to serve in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland County. Prescott has the distinction of being the first African American in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic County to hold two top positions in his Journey. He achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer3 in the US Army. Kenneth spent his entire Military Career attached to the US ARMY Station Northfield, NJ as a Reservist. As a member of the New Jersey State Troopers, he attained the rank of Detective Sergeant Ist Class. Prescott retired after serving 30 years in both positions. In 2019, He attended an event sponsored by the National Black State Troopers Coalition/Marshall C. Brown Chapter. It was his first opportunity to reunite with members from the first group of African American Troopers; Leon Adams, Charles Gray and Val Little. The event was a highlight of his career. Civilian Employment / NJ State DGE: After retiring from the US Army and the NJ State Police, Kenneth was employed by the NJ Department of Gaming and Enforcement with Offices at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, NJ. His love for the game of Golf and wanting to be active, Ken spent every summer for the past 20 years working on a Golf Course. He recently retired from the Atlantic City Country Club. While living in Myrtle Beach he spent his days working at the River Oaks Golf and Country Club and in Land O' Lakes, Florida Ken worked at The Groves Golf and Country Club. Of course, so that he could play for FREE! Community and Civic Service: Ken served as Vice President of Habitat for Humanity in Pleasantville. For 6 years. He assisted in building 6 homes in Atlantic County; Tampa, Fl. 4 homes and Myrtle Beach, SC 5 homes. He also traveled with his Presbyterian Church to assist in "builds" after Hurricane Katrina. Community Board Affiliations: Founding Member and Youth Golf Coordinator 10th year: K-Loc Healthy Kids a non-profit organization (organized in response to the Michelle Obama's Let us Move! And the NFL Play 60 for youth. National & South Jersey Chapter of NOBLE (Nat. Organ. of Black Law Enforcement Executives: Former NJ State Troopers Association Pleasantville High School '54' Reunion Committee Mainland/Pleasantville Post #81 Past Commander & Life Member (Santa Claus two years) Pleasantville Chapter AARP#5317 Founding member and Former Vice President Habitat for Humanity Former Vice President – 6 Years Apex Golf Association: American Red Cross Disaster Service, City of Pleasantville, NJ; Elected to City Council six consecutive terms Mayor Pro Temp and President for two terms; Chairperson of the Public Safety and Police Board; The Recreation and Sewer Committee. During his administration, Prescott served with Mayor Ralph Peterson, Sr., (The City's first African American Mayor). He is proud that during their terms in office, the City built a Recreation Center; The Pleasantville Library, a new Pleasantville High and Middle Schools. In addition, a new Athletic Field was completed. Prescott, was also "at the table" to discuss locating Sam's Club to the area. The important decision was made to "agree" that the CASH REGISTER was in the Pleasantville community and that the 3% sales tax was included. Prescott was proud to have served with the first two African American women on City Council. Now retired, but still active in the Community, Annie Smith, former Educator and Guidance Counselor at PHS along with Gail Pearsall. Kenneth was born on November 25, 1935 in Atlantic City to the late Theophilus and Catherine Crawford Prescott. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Wright Lockett and two step-sons, Frank Kevin Lockett, U.S Navy & Kyle A. Lockett. He also leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Norine Bailey (Lester, Sr.) Catherine Prescott, Roger, Sr. (Debbie) and Sarah Prescott (Irika), and numerous other relatives. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9 until 11am with a service at 11am at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville with Rev. Milton L. Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Church of Absecon Cemetery. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT CHURCH and CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David so sorry about your loss & May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Claire Berry
January 5, 2022
Ken Prescott: we all will miss you. Ken P. and I worked together in NJSP Narcotics South. Ken was a DSFC and I was a DSG. He was my boss. He almost gave me a blue ticket for not answering the radio. Ken was always on time and I was always late. We always worked together as a team. Speaking of working together Ken and I were partners on a fishing boat, "Dor-Jan" named after our wives Doris and Janice. We always had a crew ready to fish with us. Mostly Ken´s son Roger and often several of the troopers that worked with in our unit. After retirement Ken and I again worked as a team investigating auto fraud for Hanover Insurance Company. When I moved to Florida Kenny and I stayed in touch by phone. He often kept me informed about our trooper friends. Trp. Kenny Prescott you will certainly be missed. Your friend and partner, Jack Utley NJSP
Jack and Jan Utley
January 3, 2022
So sorry to learn of the passing of your father. I extend my deepest sympathies to your and your family.
Kenneth B. Moore
Family
December 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one. God bless you.
Rhonda Hood (American Legion Post 81)
Other
December 29, 2021
Was just looking at Obits & noticed Trooper uniform. So sorry for the loss of husband Mrs Prescott Your husband was a Great American serving his country & than protecting our state God Bless Mr Prescott May he Rest In Peace
Tom Bassford
Other
December 28, 2021
I first met Ken at Atlantic City's first casino, Resorts International in 1978. He was assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement. He was a true professional with a great personality. I most recently saw him working at Atlantic City Country Club. He was a great guy and I feel fortunate to have known him. Please accept my sincere condolences on your loss. Ken Condon
Ken Condon
December 28, 2021
Myself, having a Law-Enforcement background & having many friends, on all levels, in Law-enforcement, I was sadden, to hear, the Passing, of Your Dear, Love One, "Mr Kenneth Prescott Sr," Yes, a Trail-Blaier, & has earn His Crown, & His Wings. To the Family, My Deepest, Heart-felt Condolence, for Joy, Will Come, in The Moring, ... A'men !!!
Wesley Hawkins Jr.
Family
December 28, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences to the Prescott family. He leaves behind a life long legacy of service and devotion.
Carole and Buddy Dowd
December 27, 2021
Job well done, Sir. This man has left behind a wonderful legacy. I do not know his family, but boy-o-boy I would have enjoyed meeting him. Men like Det. Sergeant Presscot are few and far between. {I know my Pop was one}. Rest In Peace, Fine Man, You earned it!
Jeff Bakley Cape May
Other
December 27, 2021
I meet Ken during our training at the NJSP Academy in West Trenton during the winter months. I admired his work ethic and his motivation to successfully complete the training that we were enduring. We both did graduate and enter different fields within the division. Our paths crossed many times during our careers and we would reminisce about our academy days. I never heard any fellow troopers make any disparaging comments about Ken and in fact there were many commendatory comments for the outstanding work he did while serving in his various job assignments. Ken was a person to be emulated both in his professional and private life. He served both the citizens off his state and country with honor. I am proud to have known him and he will never be forgotten. A God fearing man I am certain that his Creator has reserved a special place for him in his Kingdom to reward him for all the good he had done during his life. May you Rest in Eternal peace Ken and my God bless you and grant your wife and family comfort during this trying time.
RICHARD T. Capitan #1961 Lt. (NJSP Ret.)
Work
December 27, 2021
He was my sgt in the army reserves,a great funny and a great friend,sorry for your loss
John lopresti
December 27, 2021
Rise Williams
December 27, 2021
Please accept this message of condolence from my father, George Dix through me. He spoke of Mr Prescott often...with respect & admiration. May he Rest In Peace.
Karen Dix
December 27, 2021
Roger and family ,So sorry for your loss . He sounds like he was quite a guy . May he rest in peace.
Rocco & Barb Pepino
Other
December 27, 2021
I've known Kenny most of my life, from both the military and knew him as a trooper. But most knew him as a friend of both my family and my wife's family. Everytime we can't up to visit with family from TN. He made sure that he came to my father in laws ( Jack Champions) to see us. We are and will be missing that. You are a great friend and we're can't wait to see you again. Good Bless the family . Prayers are with you.
Carman John & Carol
Friend
December 27, 2021
Norine, Our dads worked together back in the day at Paarz motors, and the 2 of us at Wernerbrooks. I remember your grandmother Catherine. Lovely family and your dad was truly a gentleman and I remember his laugh. My condolences to your family. May he Rest In Peace.
Suzy Horvath
December 27, 2021
Rest in peace Brother. It was a pleasure knowing you.
Joe Curry
Work
December 26, 2021
A Great Father, A Great Uncle to me.. A Great Mentor to many.... Will be very missed by a great many.
Ronald Burroughs
Family
December 24, 2021
Kenneth was a classmate in the 66th Class of the NJSP. We became very close friends over the next 50+ years. I had the pleasure of attending many events, including family celebrations, over those years. He cherished his family, his community and his God. He gave so much of himself where ever he went. We worked together at the Plaza, he as a shift supervisor on the grave shift, he would leave and go to his church for volunteer work, mostly construction, Habitat for Humanity, so much he gave. My prayers for Vivian and the Family. We will never or get that distinctive smile and laugh. God blessed us with his presence.
Robert Bauers Sr.
December 24, 2021
Kenny was a classmate of mine in the 66th Class. I worked with him on a number of occasions, including at Trump Plaza. I was invited to several of his birthday parties and met his incredible family that he loved so dearly. His devotion to his family, his church, his community, the NJSP, and the many charities he was involved with are unprecedented. He is, no doubt, in the Hands of The Lord and I can hear that special laugh of his. My heart goes out to his family. Ken, you will never be forgotten.
Robert Bauers Sr.
Friend
December 24, 2021
