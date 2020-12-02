Riggione, Kenneth, - 75, of Ocean City, died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, at Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Division on November 29th, after a brief illness. Born in Vineland, he lived most of his life in Ocean City. A 1962 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, he attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and was a Special Education teacher at Cleary Middle School in Buena for 30 years. Ken was a Navy veteran and was an active member of the American Legion Morvey Miley Cruice, Post 524. He was the chairman of the Americanism committee going into the Ocean City schools for the American Legion Coloring Contest and Scholarship committee. Ken was an avid basketball fan. He enjoyed watching professional and college games, and would frequent local high school games as well. Ken and Barbara loved spending time at their favorite place, St. Augustine, Florida. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling and finding new places to eat. Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years Barbara (nee Costanza), daughter Gina (Jerry), son Jeffrey (Nicole) and son Jason (Jenee), and two grandsons, Sean and AJ. Also survived by his brother Tom (Katie), brother-in-laws Carmen (Toni) and Tom (Kari), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Angie. Visitation will be Saturday, December 5th from 10am to 12 pm, at Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Legion, Morvay Miley Cruice Post #524, PO Box 363, Ocean City NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.