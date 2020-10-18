Rappoport, Kenneth Sidney, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 13. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Ken was the son of the late Jacob and Marjorie (Geller) Rappoport. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Bernice, his children, Felicia (James), Sharon (Evan) and Larry (Becka), and grandchildren Griffin, Camryn, Kayla, Adina, Shayna, Madeleine and Samuel. Ken spent his teenage years in Lakewood, and his summers in Atlantic City, waiting tables at the Breakers Hotel. He met Bernice, the love of his life, on a blind date on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Ken was a wonderful singer and used to perform with his friends on the balcony of the Breakers and on the Boardwalk. Ken attended Rider College and earned a degree in journalism. He went on to serve as a private first class in the U.S. Army in Germany. In March of 1961, he married Bernice and started a family in Philadelphia. He worked as a reporter for the Doylestown Intelligencer before joining the staff of the Associated Press where he would spend three decades covering professional sports out of the New York office. He was a member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the Baseball Writers Association of America, and is the author of numerous books on sports for children and adults. He loved writing and would say, "I could no less stop writing than stop breathing." Ken also enjoyed traveling, and often spoke of his favorite city, Paris. He was an avid photographer and loved capturing precious moments in front of the lens. His stories and his photos will inspire us for years to come. A memorial service will be limited to immediate family due to the pandemic. Memorial donations in memory of Ken may be made to Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. For condolences to the family, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com
